How Vin Diesel trains: the life principles of an actor

2. He is always calm

Vin Diesel is a busy man – his work, family and serious training take up the lion’s share of the time. We have no doubt that you have a similar situation. Diesel tip: Don’t panic. Do what you can and be sure to allow yourself to relax. “Now I train less than before and enjoy my free time,” the actor admits in an interview for Men’s Health, “when I don’t have to juggle things, I go into the gym and calmly go home.”

3. He doesn’t do what he doesn’t like

Perhaps, wherever information penetrates, we heard these words: “Find the job of your dreams, and you will not have to work a day”. The same approach can be applied to training. “Do what you like and it won’t seem like hard work to you,” says Vin Diesel, and we agree with him. If you don’t like something about your workouts, you can always change it. But once you find the type of workout that works for you, then excuse me here – you need to sweat properly. “Don’t whine, pull yourself together, and train while you can stand on your feet,” the actor advises.

4. He sings great