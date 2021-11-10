Hugh Jackman shares a life hack from Patrick Stewart

Actors Hugh Jackman and Patrick Stewart have played together for two decades in the fantastic X-Men franchise. Years later, the first recalls the second very warmly and says that an older colleague gave him valuable advice, which Hugh and his wife still follow.

“To start every day with something pleasant is selfish to devote the morning to yourself. Even if my shooting starts at five in the morning, I wake up at four, have a cup of tea slowly, then go back to bed with my favorite book and read, ”Jackman told 7days. – I never start the day with news, it can throw off balance. And I don’t check my mail. To avoid stress. “

The actor added that he also does not read the scripts at the beginning of the day, as he is very nervous in the process. Hugh appreciates the fact that in the morning he has half an hour, which belongs only to him.

This life hack was advised to him by the elderly Patrick Stewart, who admitted that he was very sorry that he learned to live this way too late.

