Hugh Jackman spoke sharply about Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

It seems Hugh Jackman has decided to join the Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds tradition of joking on the Web. On the eve of the Australian actor decided to congratulate Blake on the launch of a line of soft drinks, but did not miss the opportunity to joke on her husband Ryan Reynolds.

Hugh Jackman (Photo: Lisa Maree Williams / Getty Images)

Note that the actors have long been making fun of each other on social networks. It was reported that this is all due to the fact that Reynolds wants to see Jackman in the “Deadpool” franchise, but he does not agree. However, this time their joke also touched Ryan’s wife, Blake. It is reported by Fox News.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds (Photo: Theo Wargo / Getty Images for Disney)

“We love every taste, some of us even like it with additives. But more importantly, we love the woman who created it, Blake Lively. You’re one of a kind, Blake. You’re just funny. You are a creative person. You shine seven days a week. And you are the saint who married this man (Reynolds – Ed.). Sorry, but I’m not sorry, ”wrote Jackman on his Instagram page.

In response, Lively replied that Ryan’s best traits are she, Hugh and Deb (Jackman’s wife – Ed.). Reynolds himself jokingly stated that this was not part of the deal.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively met in 2010 while filming Green Lantern together. They started dating a year later, and in September 2012, the couple decided to get married. Together they raise three daughters: James, Ines and Betty.