ICAO postponed consideration of the report on Ryanair with Protasevich :: Politics :: RBC

Photo: Mindaugas Kulbis / AP



The Council of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) decided to postpone consideration of the report on the investigation of the incident with the Ryanair airline, which made an emergency landing at the Minsk airport in May, until January 2022. About it it says on the organization’s Twitter.

“The ICAO Council agreed to postpone consideration of the investigation report [ситуации с] by Ryanair flight FR4978 until its next session in January 2022, mainly due to the volume of submitted data and the need for additional clarifications, ”it was reported.

Earlier, the representative of Russia in the organization, Sergei Gudkov, said that ICAO could consider the document on November 12, upon receiving all the necessary information. The organization’s secretariat presented an interim report on the situation with Ryanair in June. It described the activities that the ICAO secretariat carried out to investigate the incident, Gudkov said.

Ryanair’s plane, which flew from Athens to Vilnius on May 23, was forced to land in Minsk after dispatchers informed the ship’s commander of a bomb on board. Among the passengers was the former editor-in-chief of the Nexta Telegram channel, who is recognized as extremist in the country, Roman Protasevich. He was detained along with his friend, a Russian woman, Sophia Sapega, after the plane landed at the airport. Both were arrested. The Belarusian security forces examined the vessel, but did not find an explosive device.