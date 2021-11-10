Images of “Russian Prado” from UAZ appeared on the web | News | News

Artist Nikita Chuiko specially for the Quto portal created images of the updated UAZ Patriot based on the sketches shown in 2020 and his own imagination.

So, the front part of the new “Patriot”, according to the artist, should receive LED optics and new wheel arches. The C-pillars are to be redesigned, along with the taillights and bumper. The spare wheel cover will also be new.

In April 2019, it became known that the new SUV of the Ulyanovsk Automobile Plant, which the company called “Russian Prado”, will be a deeply modernized model of the current UAZ Patriot.

The car was supposed to receive a 2.3-liter petrol engine with 150 hp. and a turbo diesel with a volume of 2.2 liters. In addition, the model was to receive a new gearbox. It was a six-speed manual transmission.

In crash tests according to Euro NCAP rules, the car should have received at least 6.3 points out of 16 possible.

In January 2021, information appeared that the Russian holding Sollers, which includes the Ulyanovsk Automobile Plant, had stopped work on the Russian Prado.

The general director of the Ulyanovsk Automobile Plant, Adil Shirinov, said on March 4, 2021 that the company had suspended work on the Russian Prado project, but the plant was not going to abandon the promising model.

According to the top manager, they are looking for alternative solutions at UAZ. Funding your own developments from scratch is extremely difficult. It makes sense to partner with synergy of manufacturing capabilities and adapt designs.