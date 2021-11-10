In Bashkiria, ex-head of headquarters Navalny Chanysheva was sent to jail, despite the fact that she announced her pregnancy

A court in Bashkiria sent the former head of the local headquarters of Navalny * Lilia Chanysheva to a pre-trial detention center for 2 months, despite the fact that she announced her pregnancy.

According to the investigation, while remaining at large, Chanysheva can hide from the investigation, threaten witnesses, make contact with the wanted associate of Alexei Navalny, Leonid Volkov, and obstruct the investigation.

During the meeting, it turned out that Chanysheva was pregnant. But the period is short – about 2 weeks.

Her lawyer Vladimir Voronin in an interview with the radio station “Echo of Moscow” said that this decision is political and will be appealed in the near future. “Today the Kirovsky court decided to detain Lilia Chanysheva for two months, that is, until January 9, 2022. For us, this did not come as a surprise, it is quite clear that the case has an obvious political background, and it is clear that this decision was not made by the Kirovsky court of Ufa, but it was issued from above. We have already received the order on the guard and will appeal in the near future, ”the lawyer said.

V. Voronin added that Chanysheva may soon be shocked to Moscow.

Chanysheva is being tried under the article on the creation of an extremist community, which provides for the maximum punishment – imprisonment for up to 10 years.

* Navalny’s headquarters – an NPO recognized as a foreign agent; extremist organization banned in Russia.