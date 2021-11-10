https://ria.ru/20211110/granitsa-1758457462.html
In Kiev, German MPs were offered to take migrants home from the border
In Kiev, German MPs were offered to take migrants home from the border – RIA Novosti, 11/10/2021
In Kiev, German MPs were offered to take migrants home from the border
Secretary of the Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov commented on the idea of Bundestag deputy Niels Schmid about the fate of illegal migrants, … RIA Novosti, 10.11.2021
2021-11-10T18: 44
2021-11-10T18: 44
2021-11-10T19: 38
in the world
Danilov
Lithuania
Belarus
German bundestag
Alexander Lukashenko
state border committee of Belarus
Alexey Danilov
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/09/1758164851_0:228:3235:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_efea59d381797d79e69201f25a644f23.jpg
KIEV, November 10 – RIA Novosti. Secretary of the Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov commented on the idea of the deputy of the Bundestag Niels Schmid about the fate of illegal migrants who have accumulated on the Belarusian-Polish border. For example, a German parliamentarian and expert on foreign policy of the Social Democratic Party of Germany suggested Ukraine to accept these refugees. Danilov said at the briefing that the NSDC considered Schmid’s statement. According to him, “why should Ukraine take migrants to itself if the German side should deal with them.” It is very strange when the Germans tell us what to do about this, ” – concluded Danilov. The situation on the Polish-Belarusian border In recent months, Lithuania, Latvia and Poland declare an increase in the number of illegal immigrants from the Middle East and North Africa on the border with Belarus. In particular, according to the latest data, more than 30 thousand people illegally tried to enter Poland. Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko noted that due to Western sanctions Minsk has “neither money nor strength” to restrain the flow of people. The Balts blame Belarusians for creating the migration crisis, Minsk denies all charges. On Monday, several thousand migrants in Belarus, including women and children, moved towards the Polish border. Once in front of the fence, they tried to explain that they had left their countries because of the danger to their lives. The Polish security forces did not let them through, periodically using tear gas. Refugees have set up camp and continue to make efforts to overcome obstacles in Warsaw, which has been described as the largest attempted mass invasion of state territory in Polish history. Poland and Lithuania introduced a state of emergency on the borders with Belarus and pulled troops there.
https://ria.ru/20211110/granitsa-1758451339.html
https://ria.ru/20211110/sanktsii-1758418760.html
Danilov
Lithuania
Belarus
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/09/1758164851_351 0:3082:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6a331f7471ea0784c8acbb9ed7dd29a1.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
in the world, Danilov, Lithuania, Belarus, German Bundestag, Alexander Lukashenko, State Border Committee of Belarus, Alexey Danilov, the situation with migrants on the border of Poland and Belarus
In Kiev, German MPs were offered to take migrants home from the border
18:20
Ukraine will double the number of border guards due to the threat of illegal migration
As Danilov said at the briefing, the NSDC considered Schmid’s statement.
“We have a proposal to the German Social Democrats to take home two, three, five (migrants. – Ed.), If they have little space in the Bundestag, then let them take it home,” said the secretary of the Security Council …
According to him, “what a fright” Ukraine should take migrants to itself if the German side should deal with them.
“It’s very strange when the Germans tell us what to do about this,” Danilov concluded.
15:40
Polish Prime Minister called the current sanctions against Belarus weak
The situation on the Polish-Belarusian border
On Monday, several thousand migrants in Belarus, including women and children, moved towards the Polish border. Once in front of the fence, they tried to explain that they had left their countries because of the danger to their lives.
Illegal migrants want to obtain refugee status in the EU, and Germany is called the final destination of the route.
1 out of 9
Illegal migrants want to obtain refugee status in the EU, and Germany is called the final destination of the route.
According to the stories of refugees, they gathered in such a large group in order to exclude forcible expulsion from Poland.
2 out of 9
According to the stories of refugees, they gathered in such a large group in order to exclude forcible expulsion from Poland.
The President of Poland introduced a state of emergency on the territories bordering Belarus. The combat readiness of the troops has been increased.
3 out of 9
The President of Poland introduced a state of emergency on the territories bordering Belarus. The combat readiness of the troops has been increased.
“Soldiers! Check uniforms and communications, inform employers and loved ones,” urged the official account of the Territorial Defense Forces on Twitter.
4 out of 9
“Soldiers! Check uniforms and communications, inform employers and loved ones,” urged the official account of the Territorial Defense Forces on Twitter.
The refugees reached the Polish-Belarusian border and tried to cross it, but were detained.
5 out of 9
The refugees reached the Polish-Belarusian border and tried to cross it, but were detained.
The border guards promised to send those who can break through to Poland back to Belarus.
6 out of 9
The border guards promised to send those who can break through to Poland back to Belarus.
Nevertheless, migrants do not give up their attempts to storm the border.
7 out of 9
Nevertheless, migrants do not give up their attempts to storm the border.
Illegals tried to cut through the barbed wire fences.
eight out of 9
Illegals tried to cut through the barbed wire fences.
In response, the Polish security forces sprayed tear gas.
nine out of 9
In response, the Polish security forces sprayed tear gas.
1 out of 9
Illegal migrants want to obtain refugee status in the EU, and Germany is called the final destination of the route.
2 out of 9
According to the stories of refugees, they gathered in such a large group in order to exclude forcible expulsion from Poland.
3 out of 9
The President of Poland introduced a state of emergency on the territories bordering Belarus. The combat readiness of the troops has been increased.
4 out of 9
“Soldiers! Check uniforms and communications, inform employers and loved ones,” urged the official account of the Territorial Defense Forces on Twitter.
5 out of 9
The refugees reached the Polish-Belarusian border and tried to cross it, but were detained.
6 out of 9
The border guards promised to send those who can break through to Poland back to Belarus.
7 out of 9
Nevertheless, migrants do not give up their attempts to storm the border.
eight out of 9
Illegals tried to cut through the barbed wire fences.
nine out of 9
In response, the Polish security forces sprayed tear gas.
Polish security forces do not let them through, periodically using tear gas. Refugees have set up camp and continue to try to overcome obstacles.