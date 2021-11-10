https://ria.ru/20211110/granitsa-1758457462.html

In Kiev, German MPs were offered to take migrants home from the border

In Kiev, German MPs were offered to take migrants home from the border – RIA Novosti, 11/10/2021

In Kiev, German MPs were offered to take migrants home from the border

Secretary of the Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov commented on the idea of ​​Bundestag deputy Niels Schmid about the fate of illegal migrants, … RIA Novosti, 10.11.2021

2021-11-10T18: 44

2021-11-10T18: 44

2021-11-10T19: 38

in the world

Danilov

Lithuania

Belarus

German bundestag

Alexander Lukashenko

state border committee of Belarus

Alexey Danilov

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/09/1758164851_0:228:3235:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_efea59d381797d79e69201f25a644f23.jpg

KIEV, November 10 – RIA Novosti. Secretary of the Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov commented on the idea of ​​the deputy of the Bundestag Niels Schmid about the fate of illegal migrants who have accumulated on the Belarusian-Polish border. For example, a German parliamentarian and expert on foreign policy of the Social Democratic Party of Germany suggested Ukraine to accept these refugees. Danilov said at the briefing that the NSDC considered Schmid’s statement. According to him, “why should Ukraine take migrants to itself if the German side should deal with them.” It is very strange when the Germans tell us what to do about this, ” – concluded Danilov. The situation on the Polish-Belarusian border In recent months, Lithuania, Latvia and Poland declare an increase in the number of illegal immigrants from the Middle East and North Africa on the border with Belarus. In particular, according to the latest data, more than 30 thousand people illegally tried to enter Poland. Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko noted that due to Western sanctions Minsk has “neither money nor strength” to restrain the flow of people. The Balts blame Belarusians for creating the migration crisis, Minsk denies all charges. On Monday, several thousand migrants in Belarus, including women and children, moved towards the Polish border. Once in front of the fence, they tried to explain that they had left their countries because of the danger to their lives. The Polish security forces did not let them through, periodically using tear gas. Refugees have set up camp and continue to make efforts to overcome obstacles in Warsaw, which has been described as the largest attempted mass invasion of state territory in Polish history. Poland and Lithuania introduced a state of emergency on the borders with Belarus and pulled troops there.

https://ria.ru/20211110/granitsa-1758451339.html

https://ria.ru/20211110/sanktsii-1758418760.html

Danilov

Lithuania

Belarus

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/09/1758164851_351 0:3082:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6a331f7471ea0784c8acbb9ed7dd29a1.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, Danilov, Lithuania, Belarus, German Bundestag, Alexander Lukashenko, State Border Committee of Belarus, Alexey Danilov, the situation with migrants on the border of Poland and Belarus