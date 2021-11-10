In Kiev, German MPs were offered to take migrants home from the border

By
Cornelius Chandler
-
0
31

https://ria.ru/20211110/granitsa-1758457462.html

In Kiev, German MPs were offered to take migrants home from the border

In Kiev, German MPs were offered to take migrants home from the border – RIA Novosti, 11/10/2021

In Kiev, German MPs were offered to take migrants home from the border

Secretary of the Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov commented on the idea of ​​Bundestag deputy Niels Schmid about the fate of illegal migrants, … RIA Novosti, 10.11.2021

2021-11-10T18: 44

2021-11-10T18: 44

2021-11-10T19: 38

in the world

Danilov

Lithuania

Belarus

German bundestag

Alexander Lukashenko

state border committee of Belarus

Alexey Danilov

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/09/1758164851_0:228:3235:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_efea59d381797d79e69201f25a644f23.jpg

KIEV, November 10 – RIA Novosti. Secretary of the Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov commented on the idea of ​​the deputy of the Bundestag Niels Schmid about the fate of illegal migrants who have accumulated on the Belarusian-Polish border. For example, a German parliamentarian and expert on foreign policy of the Social Democratic Party of Germany suggested Ukraine to accept these refugees. Danilov said at the briefing that the NSDC considered Schmid’s statement. According to him, “why should Ukraine take migrants to itself if the German side should deal with them.” It is very strange when the Germans tell us what to do about this, ” – concluded Danilov. The situation on the Polish-Belarusian border In recent months, Lithuania, Latvia and Poland declare an increase in the number of illegal immigrants from the Middle East and North Africa on the border with Belarus. In particular, according to the latest data, more than 30 thousand people illegally tried to enter Poland. Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko noted that due to Western sanctions Minsk has “neither money nor strength” to restrain the flow of people. The Balts blame Belarusians for creating the migration crisis, Minsk denies all charges. On Monday, several thousand migrants in Belarus, including women and children, moved towards the Polish border. Once in front of the fence, they tried to explain that they had left their countries because of the danger to their lives. The Polish security forces did not let them through, periodically using tear gas. Refugees have set up camp and continue to make efforts to overcome obstacles in Warsaw, which has been described as the largest attempted mass invasion of state territory in Polish history. Poland and Lithuania introduced a state of emergency on the borders with Belarus and pulled troops there.

https://ria.ru/20211110/granitsa-1758451339.html

https://ria.ru/20211110/sanktsii-1758418760.html

Danilov

Lithuania

Belarus

RIA News

internet-group@rian.ru

7 495 645-6601

FSUE MIA “Russia Today”

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News

internet-group@rian.ru

7 495 645-6601

FSUE MIA “Russia Today”

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News

internet-group@rian.ru

7 495 645-6601

FSUE MIA “Russia Today”

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/09/1758164851_351 0:3082:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6a331f7471ea0784c8acbb9ed7dd29a1.jpg

in the world, Danilov, Lithuania, Belarus, German Bundestag, Alexander Lukashenko, State Border Committee of Belarus, Alexey Danilov, the situation with migrants on the border of Poland and Belarus

18:44 11/10/2021 (updated: 19:38 11/10/2021)

In Kiev, German MPs were offered to take migrants home from the border

KIEV, November 10 – RIA Novosti. Secretary of the Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Aleksey Danilov commented on the idea of ​​the deputy of the Bundestag Niels Schmid about the fate of illegal migrants who have accumulated on the Belarusian-Polish border.
Thus, a German parliamentarian and an expert on foreign policy of the Social Democratic Party of Germany suggested that Ukraine accept these refugees.
Polish soldiers on the Polish-Belarusian border - RIA Novosti, 1920, 11/10/2021

18:20

Ukraine will double the number of border guards due to the threat of illegal migration

As Danilov said at the briefing, the NSDC considered Schmid’s statement.

“We have a proposal to the German Social Democrats to take home two, three, five (migrants. – Ed.), If they have little space in the Bundestag, then let them take it home,” said the secretary of the Security Council …

According to him, “what a fright” Ukraine should take migrants to itself if the German side should deal with them.

“It’s very strange when the Germans tell us what to do about this,” Danilov concluded.

Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki

15:40

Polish Prime Minister called the current sanctions against Belarus weak

The situation on the Polish-Belarusian border

In recent months, Lithuania, Latvia and Poland have reported an increase in the number of illegal immigrants from the Middle East and North Africa on the border with Belarus. In particular, according to the latest data, more than 30 thousand people illegally tried to enter Poland.
Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko noted that due to Western sanctions, Minsk has “neither money nor strength” to restrain the flow of people. The Balts blame Belarusians for creating the migration crisis, Minsk denies all accusations.

On Monday, several thousand migrants in Belarus, including women and children, moved towards the Polish border. Once in front of the fence, they tried to explain that they had left their countries because of the danger to their lives.

“Soldiers! Check Uniforms and Communications”: Crisis at EU Borders

© Sputnik / Inna Grishuk

Illegal migrants want to obtain refugee status in the EU, and Germany is called the final destination of the route.

Refugees at the Belarusian-Polish border

1 out of 9

Illegal migrants want to obtain refugee status in the EU, and Germany is called the final destination of the route.

© Sputnik / Inna Grishuk

According to the stories of refugees, they gathered in such a large group in order to exclude forcible expulsion from Poland.

Refugees at the Belarusian-Polish border

2 out of 9

According to the stories of refugees, they gathered in such a large group in order to exclude forcible expulsion from Poland.

© REUTERS / Polish Defense Ministry

The President of Poland introduced a state of emergency on the territories bordering Belarus. The combat readiness of the troops has been increased.

Refugees at the Belarusian-Polish border. Frame from video

3 out of 9

The President of Poland introduced a state of emergency on the territories bordering Belarus. The combat readiness of the troops has been increased.

© Sputnik / Inna Grishuk

“Soldiers! Check uniforms and communications, inform employers and loved ones,” urged the official account of the Territorial Defense Forces on Twitter.

Refugees at the Belarusian-Polish border

4 out of 9

“Soldiers! Check uniforms and communications, inform employers and loved ones,” urged the official account of the Territorial Defense Forces on Twitter.

© Sputnik / Inna Grishuk

The refugees reached the Polish-Belarusian border and tried to cross it, but were detained.

Refugees at the Belarusian-Polish border

5 out of 9

The refugees reached the Polish-Belarusian border and tried to cross it, but were detained.

© Sputnik / Inna Grishuk

The border guards promised to send those who can break through to Poland back to Belarus.

Refugees at the Belarusian-Polish border

6 out of 9

The border guards promised to send those who can break through to Poland back to Belarus.

© Sputnik / Inna Grishuk

Nevertheless, migrants do not give up their attempts to storm the border.

Refugees at the Belarusian-Polish border

7 out of 9

Nevertheless, migrants do not give up their attempts to storm the border.

© Sputnik / Inna Grishuk

Illegals tried to cut through the barbed wire fences.

Refugees at the Belarusian-Polish border

eight out of 9

Illegals tried to cut through the barbed wire fences.

© Sputnik / Inna Grishuk

In response, the Polish security forces sprayed tear gas.

The situation on the Belarusian-Polish border

nine out of 9

In response, the Polish security forces sprayed tear gas.

1 out of 9

Illegal migrants want to obtain refugee status in the EU, and Germany is called the final destination of the route.

2 out of 9

According to the stories of refugees, they gathered in such a large group in order to exclude forcible expulsion from Poland.

3 out of 9

The President of Poland introduced a state of emergency on the territories bordering Belarus. The combat readiness of the troops has been increased.

4 out of 9

“Soldiers! Check uniforms and communications, inform employers and loved ones,” urged the official account of the Territorial Defense Forces on Twitter.

5 out of 9

The refugees reached the Polish-Belarusian border and tried to cross it, but were detained.

6 out of 9

The border guards promised to send those who can break through to Poland back to Belarus.

7 out of 9

Nevertheless, migrants do not give up their attempts to storm the border.

eight out of 9

Illegals tried to cut through the barbed wire fences.

nine out of 9

In response, the Polish security forces sprayed tear gas.

Polish security forces do not let them through, periodically using tear gas. Refugees have set up camp and continue to try to overcome obstacles.

In Warsaw, what is happening was called the largest attempt in the Polish history of a massive force penetration into the territory of the state. Poland and Lithuania introduced a state of emergency on the borders with Belarus and pulled troops there.

Source link

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here