In Kiev, they announced an attempt by the “neighbors” to arrange a migration crisis for Ukraine :: Politics :: RBC

Photo: Gleb Garanich / Reuters



Ukraine’s neighbors want to arrange for the country the same migration crisis as in Belarus, said Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Yevgeniy Yenin, reports RBC Ukraine.

“Neighboring states are resorting to hybrid technologies to“ increase refugee flows ”, primarily in the border regions of Ukraine, in order to destabilize the socio-political situation. This is a shameful attempt to create a migration crisis in Ukraine, ”Yenin said.

According to him, over the past week, two citizens of Cuba were detained at the section of the Belarusian-Ukrainian border, who, according to the deputy head of the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs, planned to enter Ukraine from the territory of Belarus and then head to Poland. Yenin noted that the country’s operational units monitor the situation on the borders of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Belarus, as well as monitor the situation, including among persons who may contribute to the organization of such migration channels.

Five questions about the situation on the borders of Belarus with the EU countries



Since November 8, on the border of Belarus and Poland, groups of migrants have been trying to break into the territory of Poland; Polish border guards have used tear gas against them. According to Stanislav Zharyn, a spokesman for the Polish special services, there may now be from 12,000 to 15,000 migrants in Belarus.