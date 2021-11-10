In Russia, the next maximum daily mortality from COVID-19

In Russia, over the past day, 1,239 patients with COVID-19 have died. This is a new high since the start of the pandemic. Identified, according to the operational headquarters, 38,058 new cases of coronavirus infection per day. The total number of infected people in Russia, including the annexed Crimea, is approaching 9 million; according to official figures, more than 250 thousand cases have died.

Rosstat from April last year to September this year counted more than 460 thousand deaths associated with COVID-19. The so-called excess mortality during the pandemic, according to demographers, is already approaching one million.

A sharp increase in the incidence of COVID-19 is noted in many countries, however, in Russia, the number of deaths is also growing significantly. The authorities attribute this to the extremely low rates of vaccination and the spread of the delta strain.

As Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said today at a meeting of the State Duma committee, the current wave of coronavirus infection in the country is spreading faster than the previous ones. The complication phase also develops much faster. According to him, 258 thousand patients are now being treated in hospitals diagnosed with COVID-19, of which 30 thousand are in serious condition, and 7 thousand are in intensive care and on ventilators. At the same time, as Murashko noted, he did not see a single vaccinated person in intensive care.

According to him, today 62 million people, or 53 percent of the adult population of Russia, have been vaccinated with the first component of the COVID-19 vaccine, and four and a half million Russians have already been vaccinated. The number of cases after vaccination does not exceed 3-4 percent, the minister added.

The director of the Gamaleya Center, the developer of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, Alexander Gintsburg, believes that vaccination against COVID-19 should become mandatory, and for this it is necessary to include it in the national vaccination calendar.

The bill on the inclusion of vaccination against COVID-19 in the national vaccination calendar was approved by the State Duma in the first reading on June 8. The document was supposed to be considered in the second reading on June 15, but it was removed from the agenda, since then the deputies have not returned to it.