In St. Petersburg, unvaccinated elderly people will be suspended from work and not allowed into cafes :: Society :: RBC

The restrictions will not affect those who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons, but they will need a document confirming the medical withdrawal.

Beglov spoke about the stabilization of the situation with COVID in St. Petersburg



Previously, those who must be vaccinated against coronavirus in St. Petersburg included workers in education, healthcare, culture, trade, catering, hotels, beauty salons, consumer services, sports facilities, post offices, banks, MFC and housing and communal services companies. Later, college and university students were added to them, who do internships outside their educational institutions.

From November 8, organizations were supposed to transfer people over 60 years old and those with chronic diseases to telecommuting for four weeks, according to a government decree of October 28. This is necessary so that they get vaccinated and have time to get the formed immunity.

Kremlin says no decision has been made on mandatory vaccination against COVID



The issue of compulsory vaccination against coronavirus is being actively discussed in Russia. The director of the Center. N.F. Gamalei (developer of the Sputnik V vaccine) Alexander Gintsburg. He stated that the pandemic will end only when 70-75% of Russians receive antibodies to COVID-19. Therefore, the drug for vaccination against coronavirus must be included in the national vaccination calendar, Gunzburg noted.

Later, the press secretary of the Russian president, Dmitry Peskov, stressed that no decisions were made at the federal level to introduce compulsory vaccination.

St. Petersburg decided not to extend non-working days



Among the elderly residents of St. Petersburg, 588 thousand people were vaccinated against COVID-19, which is 43% of the required number, said the Governor of St. Petersburg Alexander Beglov, whose words were quoted in the administration.

Over the past day, 2,942 new cases of COVID-19 were detected in the city, 82 deaths, follows from the data of the headquarters. Another 2825 Petersburgers recovered. Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 738.6 thousand people have become infected with the coronavirus, more than 24.7 thousand have died, and 667 thousand have recovered.