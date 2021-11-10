In the new film, Kate Winslet will play a model who went to the front

Jude Law and Marion Cotillard will also star in the new film about photographer Lee Miller.

Hollywood is preparing to shoot a new film about the Second World War. The main role will be played by the star of “Titanic” Kate Winslet. Together with her, Marion Cotillard, Jude Law, Andrea Risborough and Josh O’Connor are announced in the project.

The short-titled “Lee” will tell the story of American fashion photographer Lee Miller. She originally modeled for the cover of Vogue. But when the war began, the woman gave up her glamorous life and went to work as a photojournalist at the front. In particular, she filmed the landing of the allies, the liberation of Paris, the concentration camps of Dachau and Auschwitz.

Miller lived in 1097-1977, was friends with Pablo Picasso and Jean Cocteau, was suspected of spying for the USSR, became famous for her culinary talent. And so, according to her biography, they decided to make a feature film.

“This is absolutely not a biopic. Lee’s lifelong story is worthy of an HBO series, ”Winslet told Deadline. “We wanted to find the most interesting decade in her life, the one that defined who she was and who she became thanks to what she went through.”

As a result, the period from 1938 to 1948 was chosen.

Kate Winslet recently released the emotional series Meir of Easttown and won an Emmy for it. We add that it is not the first time for her to play historical figures, she previously embodied on the screen the writer Iris Murdoch, a colleague of Steve Jobs, Joanna Hoffman and paleontologist Mary Anning.

