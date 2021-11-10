In the Saratov region, 18 FSIN officers were dismissed after a video of torture of prisoners

18 employees of the Saratov department of the Federal Penitentiary Service were dismissed after the publication of video recordings of torture of prisoners in the regional prison hospital. 11 are subject to “the strictest disciplinary responsibility”. This was announced by the acting head of the Federal Penitentiary Service, Anton Efarkin, quoted by Interfax.

Video recordings of torture and rape of prisoners in the prison hospital and other institutions of the Federal Penitentiary Service were released in early October, the publication of the materials continues. They allegedly got to the human rights defenders of the Gulagu.net project through the convicted programmer Sergei Savelyev, who, in custody, administered the FSIN networks. He was put on the wanted list in a criminal case on illegal access to information protected by law.

It is estimated that hundreds of prisoners could have been tortured. Five criminal cases were initiated. The founder of Gulagu.net, Vladimir Osechkin, addressed an open letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin, in which he called for an investigation of torture and increased punishment for it.

Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov, commenting on the situation, said that the Prosecutor General’s Office is already conducting the check in the FSIN and the Kremlin considers it necessary to wait until it ends.