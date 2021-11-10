Is Alex Rodriguez cheating on Jennifer Lopez? The athlete was accused of infidelity

The culprit of the rumors has already spoken out about the situation.





Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez











Rumors appeared on the network that the 45-year-old ex-baseball player was cheating on his fiancée with 30-year-old Madison LeCroy, the star of the Southern Charm reality show. This was first hinted at by the girl’s friends, who said that she often communicates online with “a very famous married ex-Major League Baseball player.” Netizens literally figured out from their likes that we were talking about Alex Rodriguez. Is the athlete unfaithful to J. Lo?

At first, the rumors that appeared were denied by insiders from Alex’s inner circle, and then Madison herself commented on the situation in an interview with Page Six. She stated that she had never met Rodriguez personally, and even more so did not enter into an intimate relationship with him. Celebrities spoke on the phone, but these conversations were “innocent.” “I do not know what to do. I tried to be as quiet as possible. I do not want problems for either his family or mine, ”added LeCroy.

If it weren’t for the coronavirus pandemic, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez would already be married. According to insiders, the lovers are “insanely happy” and are now building a large family home in Miami Beach. Celebrities have four heirs for two: the singer is raising 12-year-old twins Max and Emma, ​​and the baseball player is 16-year-old Natasha and 12-year-old Ella.