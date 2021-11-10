Jennifer Aniston admitted that she wants to start a relationship and family, photo

Jennifer Aniston is one of the most popular actresses and beautiful women in the world. But even for such enviable brides, it is not easy to build personal happiness. So, in 2018, she broke up with her second husband, actor Justin Theroux. The couple broke up peacefully, the former spouses still communicate well. However, the breakup was not easy for Aniston.

“So far, no one significant has appeared on my horizon. But I think the time has come. I think I’m ready to share myself with someone else. I didn’t want to do this for a long time. I really liked being alone, not being part of a couple. has been in a relationship since she was 20. So there was something nice about taking your time, “said the 52-year-old actress.

Jennifer Aniston spoke about personal (photo: instagram.com/jenniferaniston)

The star of the series “Friends” noted that although she dreams of starting a family, this does not mean that she will immediately register on dating sites. “No Tinder or Rayas please. I’m old school,” she laughs.

Jennifer also listed the qualities she wants to see in her partner. It turned out that she attaches great importance to the first kiss, as well as ease in conversation with a man.

“This is a good indicator. Confidence, but not cockiness, humor, generosity, kindness to people, hard work. And it’s not just how you look. I want to live long and not sit in a wheelchair when I am 80 years old.” – says Aniston, who very carefully monitors her physical condition.