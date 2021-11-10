Jennifer Aniston amazed with beauty without makeup

Jennifer Aniston became famous after the release of the cult comedy series Friends. To the delight of the audience, the inimitable Rachel combined beauty, charm and a great sense of humor!

The famous American actress Jennifer Aniston has been a real style icon for many years. The artist continues to give up plastic surgery, preferring to maintain her attractiveness through a healthy diet and regular exercise. And for a long time, fans admire the luxurious hair of her favorite, which she prefers to wear loose.

In one of her publications, Aniston decided to demonstrate a standard procedure that she does not neglect after washing her hair. For the sake of this, the actress did not even hesitate to appear before the fans in a completely natural form – without a drop of makeup. The beauty did not use the notorious filters, which many Russian stars are so actively fond of. After applying the product to damp hair, Jennifer began to dry the thick head without the help of a hair dryer, adding volume with a massage comb.

As a result, the actress began to look like a real beauty, which did not escape the attention of her army of fans. Unlike other famous Hollywood actresses, Aniston is not at all afraid to grow old, taking his appearance for granted. Fortunately, the star of the cult series will delight fans with a spectacular appearance for a long time to come, because she continues to maintain her famous shape day after day.

Earlier, “Express Gazeta” wrote about a joyful event that happened not so long ago in the family of the famous artist. Jennifer Aniston first became a grandmother, taking this news with a bang. It is no secret that for many years, for Pitt’s ex-wife, the “childish question” was a painful and sad topic.