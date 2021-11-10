Jennifer Aniston commented on the death of Gunther from the TV series Friends – video

The actress commented on the death of her colleague and published an excerpt from the series in which Gunter confesses his love to Rachel

Jennifer Aniston commented on the death of James Michael Tyler / Photo: YouTube

Fans of the series “Friends” were shocked by the news of the death of James Michael Tyler, who was mowed down by cancer. His on-screen character Gunter was unrequitedly in love with Rachel Greene – she was played by Jennifer Aniston.

Aniston spoke about the death of her colleague in her Instagram profile. She wrote:

There would be no Friends without you. Thank you for the laughter you brought to the show and to our lives. We will miss you very much.

Jennifer added an excerpt from the Friends episode in which Gunther confesses his love to Rachel. She replies that she also loves him, but “in the wrong way.”

What is known about the death of “Gunter”

James Michael Tyler died at the age of 59. In 2018, the actor was diagnosed with prostate cancer. During the coronavirus pandemic Tyler’s disease progressedwhich resulted in paralysis of the lower half of his body.

This year, the actor appeared in the Friends reunion, but not on set, but through Zoom. He admitted that working on the sitcom was for him the best experience and the most memorable time in his life.

James Michael Tyler is survived by his wife Jennifer Carnot. The couple had no children.

