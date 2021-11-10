Jessica Biel first spoke about the birth of her second child: “I was scared”

In July 2020, 39-year-old Jessica Biel and 40-year-old Justin Timberlake had a second son, but the stellar parents carefully hid this news from the public and did not give any comments on this topic for many months. The musician was the first to break the silence – in January of this year in On the Ellen DeGeneres show, he not only confirmed that he was a father again, but also revealed the gender and name of the child. The couple named the boy Phineas.

And the other day, the star mom opened up – Jessica became a guest of the new issue of Dex Shepard’s podcast Armchair Expert. In an interview with the host, the actress admitted that she was nervous during childbirth – it’s all about coronavirus restrictions that could prevent Justin from being present with her in the ward. However, everything worked out:

There was a time when no one was allowed to attend the birth. But he was allowed. If I had to be alone there, it would be terrible. I was really scared.

Jessica said she didn’t have to put in much effort to hide the pregnancy from the paparazzi and the public. Quarantine helped them in this:

In fact, I’m not deliberately keeping my second pregnancy a secret. But it turned out to be a “secret” child, although it shouldn’t have been a secret. It was just COVID, the height of the pandemic. I left for Montana with my family and never left there … It was the strangest time.

She also added that being a mother is difficult, and having two children is even harder. But she likes a big family:

It’s been six years since we did it (gave birth to a baby). Someone told me, “Having two children is like having 1000,” and that’s exactly it. It’s hard to strike a balance. But it’s amazing, interesting, funny. It is interesting for me to talk with my 6-year-old son, he already speaks like an adult! He’s also so sensitive and gentle … And the younger one is just damn cute.

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel

According to Jessica, she does not want the children to follow in their footsteps with Justin, but at the same time she sees that they have creativity:

Oh god, no, not that! But then I look at my kids and I think, “Damn it, they’ll probably be musical.” What are we going to do? Well, how not to let them play the piano or not let them take vocal lessons if this is their passion? .. I don’t want to be the parent who deprives the child of his dream.

Recall that Timberlake and Bill’s romance began in February 2007, but in 2011 they parted for several months. Reconciled, the lovers got married on October 29, 2012. A year after the wedding, the actress took her husband’s surname, but continues her film career under the same surname – Bill. In November 2019, the couple again had a crisis in their relationship – for a while, Justin went without a wedding ring…