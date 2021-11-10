Jim Carrey as Ace Ventura burst into memes

take a look at the gallery

Actor Jim Carrey plays his roles so well that it is simply impossible to forget his characters, as well as their “tricks”.

So, a new meme appeared on TikTok with an eccentric animal detective Ace Ventura. More precisely, in funny videos, users play up the moment with an epic and incredibly confident gait of the hero.

As a basis, netizens took a moment from the 1994 film “Ace Ventura: Pet Tracking”, when a man walks into a police station as if he were the coolest detective in the world.

People liked this scene so much that they began to come up with funny captions for it. We have collected the best videos.

