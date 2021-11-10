Jim Carrey will play in the MCU

Currently, Jim Carrey is at a crossroads in his career: several years, which were not very fruitful, give rise to many questions as to where the actor is heading next.

The 59-year-old comedian was once one of the most popular and highest paid actors in the business, but his star has tarnished somewhat over the past decade. For a while it seemed that he could appear as a serious dramatic actor, but the box office success “Sonic in the cinema” allowed him to return to its former glory. Kerry has reportedly been contracted for at least one sequel as Dr. Robotnik.

Kerry also starred and executive produced the drama series “Kidding” from Showtime, which earned him a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor, but it was recently canceled after two seasons. His work on the acclaimed show has proven that he can fill any role, including a comic book character.

According to WGTC sources, who said prior to the official announcement, Ben Affleck will return as Batman during “Flash”, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige sees Kerry as a high-profile new addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

According to the publication, negotiations were held between the two parties, but so far there are no details about what the actor’s role could potentially be. But it’s worth remembering that the MCU is famous for having big stars in the franchise that fit perfectly into their roles.

Kerry would be a great addition, whether he plays the hero or the villain. On the other hand, this is still a rumor.