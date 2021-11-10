https://ria.ru/20210816/depp-1745910633.html

Johnny Depp complains about the Hollywood boycott after the trial with Amber Heard

Johnny Depp complained about the boycott of Hollywood after the trial with Amber Heard – Russia news today

Johnny Depp complains about the Hollywood boycott after the trial with Amber Heard

Actor and musician Johnny Depp in an interview with The Sunday Times complained about the boycott that was announced to him in Hollywood. The star hinted that the producers have changed their … RIA Novosti, 08/16/2021

2021-08-16T13: 33

2021-08-16T13: 33

2021-08-16T13: 33

showbiz

Hollywood

Johnny Depp

Mads Mikkelsen

Amber Heard

netflix

movies and TV series

culture News

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/04/0c/1727921463_0 0:3068:1725_1920x0_80_0_0_ff466307214ba2815a3b120694d37778.jpg

MOSCOW, August 16 – RIA Novosti. Actor and musician Johnny Depp in an interview with The Sunday Times complained about the boycott that was announced to him in Hollywood. The star hinted that the producers changed their attitude towards him after the scandalous trial with ex-wife Amber Heard. In an interview, the artist noted that the picture “The Great”, in which he plays the main role, has not yet received the date of the American premiere. The couple registered their marriage in February 2015. A year later, the actress filed for divorce. Subsequently, she accused her ex-husband of domestic violence, and in 2020 the artist lost a dispute against the tabloid The Sun, who wrote that he beat Amber. Depp’s reputation suffered from the trial and charges of Amber Heard before. All films with the actor’s participation were removed from the American library of the Netflix platform. Also WarnerBros. Depp replaced Depp in the third film in the Fantastic Beasts franchise, giving the lead role to Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen. Despite the situation, Depp remains optimistic. After Depp won the trial against Amber Heard in early August, the jury of the San Sebastian Film Festival presented him with the award for his contribution to the film industry. However, this decision was immediately condemned by Spanish filmmakers.

https://ria.ru/20210702/depp-1739545664.html

Hollywood

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/04/0c/1727921463_103-0:2834:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2206c2b627b7e053bb3e1226b5fbf0ce.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

hollywood, johnny depp, mads mikkelsen, amber heard, netflix, movies and TV series, culture news