Johnny Depp complains about the Hollywood boycott after the trial with Amber Heard
MOSCOW, August 16 – RIA Novosti. Actor and musician Johnny Depp in an interview with The Sunday Times complained about the boycott that was announced to him in Hollywood. The star hinted that the producers changed their attitude towards him after the scandalous trial with ex-wife Amber Heard. In an interview, the artist noted that the picture "The Great", in which he plays the main role, has not yet received the date of the American premiere. The couple registered their marriage in February 2015. A year later, the actress filed for divorce. Subsequently, she accused her ex-husband of domestic violence, and in 2020 the artist lost a dispute against the tabloid The Sun, who wrote that he beat Amber. Depp's reputation suffered from the trial and charges of Amber Heard before. All films with the actor's participation were removed from the American library of the Netflix platform. Also WarnerBros. Depp replaced Depp in the third film in the Fantastic Beasts franchise, giving the lead role to Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen. Despite the situation, Depp remains optimistic. After Depp won the trial against Amber Heard in early August, the jury of the San Sebastian Film Festival presented him with the award for his contribution to the film industry. However, this decision was immediately condemned by Spanish filmmakers.
In an interview, the artist noted that the picture “The Great”, in which he plays the main role, has not yet received the date of the American premiere.
“And why? Is it because Hollywood is boycotting me? A man got into an unpleasant, dirty story and now has to pay for it for years?” Depp asked.
The couple registered their marriage in February 2015. A year later, the actress filed for divorce. Subsequently, she accused her ex-husband of domestic violence, and in 2020 the artist lost an argument against the tabloid The Sun, who wrote that he beat Amber.
Depp’s reputation has suffered from the lawsuit and charges against Amber Heard before. All films with the actor’s participation were removed from the American library of the Netflix platform. Also WarnerBros. replaced Depp in the third film in the Fantastic Beasts franchise, giving the lead role to Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen.
Despite the situation, Depp remains optimistic.
“But what about the people who have suffered from the coronavirus? Many have died. Compared to them, it was as if a kitten scratched me. Everything is relative,” the actor concluded.
