Johnny Depp’s ex-wife Amber Heard opened a criminal case

35-year-old American actress Amber Heard, ex-wife of Johnny Depp and ex-lover Elon Musk, is back in the thick of things.

As the Daily Mail reports, the old story of 2015 is again on the agenda. Then Depp and Hurd smuggled two of their Yorkshire terriers to Australia – without notifying the authorities. And, violating the laws of the country, they did not leave the animals in a ten-day quarantine.

The situation has surfaced again after the revelations of former Depp agent Kevin Murphy at a libel hearing in a London court. Recall: last time, Hurd got off with a fine ($ 7,650) and a public apology, saying that she simply did not get enough sleep and forgot to fill out the necessary documents. The manager claims that the actress deliberately violated the law, moreover, she lied under oath and forced her husband to lie. Accordingly, Hurd is now under investigation for perjury.

The investigation is being carried out by local authorities with the support of the FBI.

The publication points out that in Australia, this kind of “biosafety” situation is extremely strict – for undeclared import of animals into the country faces a prison term of up to fourteen years, and the “guilty” animals themselves can be put to sleep.

Earlier it was reported that Heard’s partner in “Aquaman” Jason Momoa contracted the coronavirus on the set of the sequel and the expensive creative processes had to be suspended.