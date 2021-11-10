Kate Winslet named her favorite red carpet look

Конечно, это обязано было быть платье с одного из многих торжеств, посвященных “Титанику”.

For Kate Winslet, it is still incredibly exciting to appear on the red carpet despite three decades of experience attending public events. But the actress believes the sweat, heels and stress were worth it for her to appear at the 70th Academy Awards in an incredible dress – the best of her career.

In 1998, Winslet was nominated for an Oscar for her performance in Titanic, and arrived at the ceremony in an emerald-green Givenchy gown – with gold-painted patterns to match the bolero created by Alexander McQueen.

“It was like an embroidered sculpture. But I have to be completely honest: the dress was not very comfortable. But it was worth it, because he created it ”.

For important nights and significant celebrations such as the Oscars, Winslet is willing to make exceptions, but first and foremost she always chooses fairly comfortable looks, but at the same time one that will look elegant and luxurious.

“I always hope that I can feel calm and comfortable without worrying about my legs hurting or that I’m in pain from my period,” says the star of Meyer of Easttown about his philosophy of dressing red carpets.

During an interview with PEOPLE, Winslet also spoke about how she became the global brand ambassador for L’Oreal Paris, and about empowering young women filmmakers with the brand’s new Lights on Women award.

Read also: New Faces: Everything You Need to Know About Princess Dolphin of Belgium

“This moment in history seems unique because it marked a new dawn for women. I believe that we look after each other, but in a completely different manner … By holding together. That’s what L’Oréal is for me. “

Last month, in a press release announcing her new partnership, Winslet said, “I had to work hard to avoid asking forgiveness for who I am – a handicapped accepting person. I am delighted to be joining L’Oréal. The Parisian Sisterhood says it takes courage and strength to believe you are worthy. ”

The actress admitted that “sometimes she doesn’t feel worthwhile at all.” But she hopes that through her new campaign, L’Oréal Paris, which began in June, she will remind people that these are the qualities that make us human.

“We all have such moments. But, the more you say these words and believe in everything that you really are, how you present yourself, the sooner you will believe in yourself and you will feel worthy ”.

Kate Winslet has joined an impressive roster of cosmetics brand ambassadors, including Viola Davis, Helen Mirren, Eva Longoria, Elle Fanning, Camila Cabello and Aja Naomi King.