Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Heidi Klum, Tina Kunaki and other guests of the gala evening in Italy

Recently, the fourth charity gala evening was held, organized by the luxury fashion retailer LuisaViaRoma and the international organization UNICEF. Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, Heidi Klum and her daughter Leni, who recently signed her first contract with a modeling agency, and husband Tom Kaulitz, Flavio Briatore, Nicky Hilton and James Rothschild, Tina Kunakey, Vanessa Hudgens, Natasha Pauley and Peter Bakker, Asa Gonzalez and many others. Against the background of the flower press wall, other stellar mothers were photographed, who, however, gave birth quite recently: model Emily Ratazhkovsky and Elena Perminova.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz Tina Kunaki Emily Ratzkowski Nicky Hilton and James Rothschild Elena Perminova

The evening began with a traditional cocktail followed by a gala dinner. There were some surprises – Katy Perry, who was later joined by John Legend, spoke at the event. During the dinner, an auction of luxury goods was organized by Sotheby’s spokesman Harry Dalmeni. It featured: Steve McQueen’s own 1961 racing car, the Cooper Formula Junior; rare Astronomia watch by Jacob & Co .; works by authors such as Andy Warhol, Alex Israel, Richard Orlinski and Pablo Picasso; a Yamaha grand piano played by John Legend; a week vacation on amels 74m Synthesis superyacht and other lots. The guests managed to collect about 5 million euros, which will be transferred to UNICEF – for programs for the protection of vulnerable children around the world.

Natasha Poly and Peter Bakker Heidi Klum with daughter Leni

Vanessa Hudgens John Legend Karolina Kurkova Dylan Penn Katy Perry Eisa Gonzalez Flavio Briatore