Keira Knightley to star in a sci-fi drama about motherhood

It became known what the next film will be 36-year-old Hollywood star Keira Knightley. The actress is in talks for a starring role in Searchlight’s science fiction drama Conception (can translate to Conception or Concept), reports Deadline. It also revealed the secret of the plot of the new picture.

According to the scenario, the British government will establish authoritarian control over parenting in the near future. Knightley will play an inspector firmly convinced of the correctness of the new controversial system. But an unexpected event will threaten the motherhood of the heroine herself, and she will have to go against the order that she herself provided.

We add that the director of the new film will be Camilla Griffin, who will soon release another tape with Keira Knightley – “Silent Night” (Silent Night). It will be a Christmas comedy, in which the director’s son Roman Griffin Davis, already known to the audience for the leading role in the film “Jojo Rabbit”, made a couple of the famous actress.

