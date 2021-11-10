Kendall Jenner’s new exit scared fans

Kendall Jenner was seen leaving the plastic surgeon’s office wearing a mask.

Kendall Jenner (Photo: Theo Wargo / Getty Images)

In the photos taken by The Sun, The Keeping Up With Kardashians star tried to hide from the paparazzi when she left the building where the office of plastic surgeon – star Dr. Jason B. Diamond is located.

The 25-year-old model’s face was completely covered in a white collagen mask, while she seemed to hide her identity even further by wearing dark sunglasses. Fans are worried if the star ruined her appearance with any beauty treatments.

It’s unclear what procedure or treatment Kendall received, as the office has facials, botox, fillers, facelifts, nose jobs, and more.

While all the Karadashian sisters admitted that they turned to plastic, the model constantly denies that she interfered with her appearance. Back in 2017, Kendall stated on Instagram Live, “One day I saw the headlines:” Kendall got her lips and got a full face reconstruction – look at her cheekbones, look at her nose! ” I thought it was crazy. I didn’t even answer this nonsense. Because if I comment on this, people will think, “Oh, this is how she protects herself – then she really did something to herself.” Why should I, as a model, change my face? It doesn’t even make sense. “

Kendall Jenner, 2010 (Photo: Angela Weiss / Getty Images)

Kendall Jenner, 2021 (Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum / Vogue)

Kendall isn’t the only family member visiting this doctor: The Beverly Hills surgeon has already talked about working with the Kardashians. At the same time, unlike Kendall, the stars openly stated that they went under the knife.