Khabensky, Reeves and other stars with an ideal reputation

We have to admit that scrolling through the news feed, we more often come across stories about scandals or drunken brawls of celebrities than about something good. But there are public figures who, over their long career, have managed not to stain themselves with scandals, gossip, or terrible antics.

Konstantin Khabensky

Among our stars, Khabensky is in the first place in terms of public loyalty. He does not take part in star scandals, does not boast of a rich life. For many years he came to his senses after the death of his wife, raised his son and organized a fund to help seriously ill children. He donates a large share of his earnings to help others.

Keanu Reeves

The audience adores him. Interesting roles, charming appearance, talent and impeccable reputation. He regularly donates his royalties to charitable foundations, helps seriously ill people. Also, the actor constantly supports several shelters for homeless animals, talking about ponytails and paying the bills of veterinary clinics.

Reese Witherspoon

Beauty Witherspoon has long left behind the fame of “Legally Blonde”. She chooses serious roles, successfully produces and at the same time copes with the role of a mother of many children just as well. Reese regularly makes the top of one of the most powerful and wealthy women in Hollywood. Neither she nor her children have ever been involved in scandals, they do not say anything dubious or offensive.

The main priorities in the life of an actress are family, work, charity.

Natalie Portman

Natalie has become very popular since childhood. During her long career, she managed to cope with immense fame without tarnishing herself with either debauchery or vile deeds. No scandalous novels, no conflicts with colleagues, and she tries to protect her personal life from the ubiquitous paparazzi. Portman actively donates to animal welfare funds and encourages moderation in everything: food, shopping, and the use of natural resources.

Nikolay Drozdov

In the first place for the love of the audience is, perhaps, the permanent presenter of “In the world of animals”. Rarely can anyone not hold back a smile and warm feelings when he sees Nikolai Drozdov. He is loved by children and adults – for his sincerity, modesty, love for all living things and dedication to the profession.

For many years Nikolai Drozdov has been on television, but not a single time has his name sounded in a negative connotation.