Kiev announced “irreparable consequences” for Minsk in case of recognition of Crimea

In March 2014, a referendum was held in Crimea, as a result of which the peninsula became part of Russia. Western countries did not recognize the voting results. Belarus also has not yet officially recognized Crimea as Russian. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has never been to the peninsula since the referendum, although, as the Kremlin noted, Russia has long been inviting him to visit the region. At the same time, the Belarusian president has repeatedly commented on the events in Crimea, in particular – he criticized Kiev for its inaction and explained why Minsk is in no hurry with legal recognition.

You can admit it or not admit it

“Crimea is de facto a part of Russia today. <...> You can admit it or not admit it, but nothing will change from this, ”Lukashenka said on March 23, 2014. Then he explained that de jure, that is, on paper, Minsk “hardly” will ever recognize the annexation of Crimea, because “it is unlikely that it will be necessary.” The President pointed out that no one requires the republic to legally recognize Crimea as part of the territory of Russia. Moreover, according to him, Russia “does not care if someone recognizes or does not recognize Crimea as part of it.”

In March 2019, Lukashenko again announced that the recognition of Belarus would not in any way affect the situation in Crimea.

“What will change after I now declare that Crimea is ours or Russian? What will change? Nothing! Well, they will make some noise, in Russia it will be news in the evening, and in the morning they will forget, won’t they? They will forget and won’t say thank you, ”he suggested.

In August 2021, Lukashenka promised that he would recognize Crimea as Russian after “the last oligarch in Russia will do it and start supplying food there.” “It won’t rust with me,” he said.

“Do not criticize us that we are allegedly sitting on two chairs”

Explaining the position of Minsk, Lukashenko refers to the Budapest Memorandum of 1994 (the document was signed by Russia, the USA, Great Britain and Ukraine after the latter joined the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons). The Belarusian president believes that this declaration limits his actions.

“There are many things that connect me. Budapest Declaration. Remember we signed it? <...> We have signed, read it. My signature is there, ”Lukashenka reminded in August 2021.

It should be noted that Lukashenka’s signature is not in the memorandum on Ukraine. The only document in which Lukashenka is signed is a separate memorandum on Belarus, which has nothing to do with Ukraine (but very similar in content). It says that the USA, Russia and Great Britain, while welcoming the accession of Belarus to the NPT, reaffirm their commitment to respect the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Belarus.

Lukashenko also appealed to the fact that the recognition of Crimea will bring only negative consequences to Belarus. So, in March 2019, he suggested that in this case, the Belarusian people would not understand why the president “got into this” after so long, while in Ukraine they would call him “dog” and spit in his direction.

In February 2021, Lukashenko asked not to criticize Belarus for allegedly “sitting on two chairs.” He explained that Belarus wants to “build relations with all countries and alliances” and strives for “a balance in regional security.”

According to Lukashenko, Russia understands the situation in Belarus, and Minsk and Moscow have no disagreements on this issue. In September 2018, Makei pointed out the same. “How does Russia feel about the fact that we have taken such a neutral position on Ukraine and have not recognized Crimea as Russian? We have no disputes with Russia on this issue, ”he said. According to him, Minsk sees its task in creating conditions “for greater understanding between Russia and Ukraine, and not for greater separation.”

Lukashenko indicated in March 2019 that he and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin had “complete understanding and mutual understanding” on the Crimean issue.

“Some people in Russia demanded from me, and they knocked with their feet and heels – if you are an ally, if you are pro-Russian, if you penetrate, you must do this, that, that. (…) And I was forced to publicly say: calm down, think a little further, deeper, maybe you will need such a Belarus in this conflict, with such a position, ”the Belarusian leader said in 2019.

“You lost the Crimea yourself”

According to Lukashenka, Kiev is to blame for the loss of the peninsula. The Ukrainian authorities not only pushed Russia to join it, but also did not fight for their own territory.

“They say that Russia“ chopped off ”Crimea. So you, politicians, do not substitute. Russia saw what was happening. There are 2.5 million Russians in Crimea, and Russia intervened. But the reason and the reason were given by these [украинские] authorities, ”Lukashenka explained in 2014.

He noted that the Ukrainian authorities banned the Russian language and “crushed” Russian-speaking people.

According to the politician, Ukraine should have fought for its territory if it considers it its own. “You calmly, with folded paws, half surrendered <...> Crimea was surrendered. <...> To everyone who reproaches Russia now, she can say straightforwardly: my dear ones, excuse me, the behavior of the Ukrainian authorities and the military in Crimea suggests that this is not their land. <...> Where is this Ukrainian army, which was supposed to protect the integrity of Ukraine and prevent such events by the very fact? [своего] existence? ” He asked.

Lukashenko has repeatedly pointed out that not a single Ukrainian died defending Crimea. “During the“ capture ”of Crimea by Russia, how many Ukrainians died defending their territory? No one. How many shots were fired? None, ”he summed up in 2019.

In September 2019, Lukashenko expressed the opinion that now the possibility of the return of Crimea to Ukraine is excluded. “It seems to me not. This issue has been closed once and for all, ”he said. The head of state stressed that “there is no such force that can do it against the will of Russia.” At the same time, the Belarusian president admitted that this could happen “when the policy changes”. “Maybe a new generation of Russians will be in power – maybe,” he said.

When addressing the Ukrainian authorities, Lukashenko also asked how else he could get to Ukraine, except through Russian territory. “I told Putin: I ask you, think about how we get to Crimea … I remember asking Poroshenko, he was also president: how can we get to Crimea now? No question, I ask you – only through Ukraine (Poroshenko answered). Today I would like to ask a question to Zelensky: if I wish, how would I fly to Crimea today? Only through Russia. We’ll have to ask Putin to take me to Crimea, ”Lukashenka said in June 2021.

In early November, Lukashenko complained that Putin had not taken him with him to Crimea. “Vladimir Vladimirovich promised me everything that he would take with him to Crimea and show new products, what was new there <...> But today one left and did not invite me with him, ”he said.

The press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov reminded in response that the President of Belarus has “a valid invitation to visit Crimea, the oldest one.” In July, Peskov also said that Lukashenka was expected in Crimea.

“Are we waiting for the President of Belarus in Crimea? Of course we are waiting, ”he said.

Kiev’s reaction to Makei’s words

Kiev has already responded to Makei’s phrase about Crimea – Russian territory. To the question of the publication Zerkalo.io (mirror of the popular portal TUT.BY, blocked and recognized as extremist in Belarus), the official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleg Nikolenko replied.

“We proceed from the fact that officially, as before, Belarus supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our state within its internationally recognized borders. Changes in Belarus’ approach to de jure recognition of the temporarily occupied Crimea as Russian territory will have irreparable consequences for Ukrainian-Belarusian relations. We hope that Minsk realizes this aspect and will not allow steps that contradict the norms of international law, ”Nikolenko said.