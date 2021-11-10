https://ria.ru/20211110/krym-1758462736.html

Kiev threatened Minsk with irreparable consequences if Crimea is recognized

Kiev threatened Minsk with irreparable consequences if Crimea is recognized – RIA Novosti, 11/10/2021

Kiev threatened Minsk with irreparable consequences if Crimea is recognized

Kiev responded to the statement of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus Vladimir Makei about the ownership of the Crimea. RIA Novosti, 10.11.2021

2021-11-10T19: 22

2021-11-10T19: 22

2021-11-10T20: 45

in the world

Ukraine

Republic of Crimea

Belarus

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

vladimir makei

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/155863/09/1558630973_0:18:3072:1746_1920x0_80_0_0_ffc9d2e24bd4e71e1c99e4ec5d958cca.jpg

KIEV, November 10 – RIA Novosti. Kiev responded to the statement of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus Vladimir Makei about the ownership of Crimea. Thus, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in an interview with RIA Novosti said that the position of Minsk remains the same, in Belarus they understand that Crimea “is now Russian territory.” After this, the press secretary of the Ukrainian The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Oleg Nikolenko, said that the department paid attention to the statements of Makei. According to him, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs proceeds from the fact that officially Belarus continues to support the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within the internationally recognized borders. are aware of the issue of the ownership of Crimea and will not take steps that contradict the norms of international law. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said in August that he would “recognize Crimea” when “the last oligarch in Russia starts supplying products there.”

https://ria.ru/20211105/lukashenko-1757804908.html

https://ria.ru/20211106/ukraina-1757603868.html

Ukraine

Republic of Crimea

Belarus

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/155863/09/1558630973_177 0:2908:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f31c9fdf81c457247750a631ac0da8f4.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, ukraine, republic of crimea, belorussia, belarusian foreign ministry, ukrainian foreign ministry, vladimir makei, russia, oleg nikolenko