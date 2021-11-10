Klishas said that compulsory vaccination does not contradict the Constitution :: Society :: RBC

Photo: Alexander Zemlyanichenko / AP



The introduction of compulsory vaccination against COVID-19 will not violate the constitutional rights of Russians, says Andrey Klishas, ​​chairman of the Federation Council committee on constitutional legislation. He stated this to RIA Novosti.

“This does not contradict the Constitution,” he said, commenting on the words of the director of the Gamaleya Center, Alexander Gintsburg, that vaccination against COVID-19 should become mandatory.

Klishas stressed that in order to implement this proposal, it is necessary to adopt an appropriate federal law.

Gunzburg advocated compulsory vaccination against COVID-19



According to Gunzburg, the COVID-19 pandemic will end when 70 to 75% of Russia’s population receives antibodies. “For this, of course, this drug must be included in the National Vaccination Schedule. And vaccination should be mandatory, ”he said in an interview with the newspaper.

According to the headquarters, over the past day, 38,058 new cases of COVID-19 have been identified in the country. The total number of infected is more than 8.9 million. In total, more than 7.6 million people have recovered. More than 250 thousand died. During the day, 1,239 deaths were recorded.