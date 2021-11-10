Knightley, Portman and other celebrities who are often indistinguishable from each other – Stars

Surely you caught yourself thinking that the actor with whom you are currently watching a movie incredibly reminds you of someone else. Indeed, some stars are so similar in appearance that sometimes even fans confuse their favorites. We will talk about the most famous stellar “twins”.

Keira Knightley vs Natalie Portman

The web has already become a classic meme, the essence of which is to mix up and sign photos of actresses with false names. But the artists are really similar, although over time their similarity begins to gradually fade. At the very beginning of her career, Kira even played the double of the heroine Portman in the cult film franchise, but over time, this feature began to weigh on both – the actresses do not really like journalists’ questions about their external resemblance.

Jessica Chastain vs Bryce Dallas Howard

Two red-haired Hollywood beauties also fall under the hot hand of netizens, who often mistakenly sign actresses with false names. By the way, the girls are very similar not only in hair color and facial features, but also in facial expressions. So a person who has not seen Chastain’s films can easily confuse her with Bryce. As in the case of Knightley and Portman, Chastain and Howard starred in the same film together, however, unlike Kira and Natalie, they did not replace each other in the frame.

Daniel Radcliffe vs Elijah Wood

It is difficult to call the actors alike, but netizens often mean Radcliffe when they talk about Wood, and vice versa. It is not entirely clear why this is happening, and yet the reason may lie in the similar roles of the actors – both Radcliffe and Wood are the main stars of science fiction tapes that gained wild popularity at about the same time, so the actors even had to correct new fans who ran up to Daniel or Elijah with complete confidence that the star of “The Lord of the Rings” is the same Harry Potter.