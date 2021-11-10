Kraken analysts predicted the growth of bitcoin to $ 96 355

Bitcoin’s behavior in October is consistent with its dynamics in Q4 2017. If it persists, by the end of the year, bitcoin will reach the level of $ 96,355, analysts of the Kraken cryptocurrency exchange are convinced.

“In October, Bitcoin began to repeat the trajectory of the fourth quarter of 2017 with a correlation of 0.88. That period became the third in history in terms of growth rates with an indicator of + 220%. In this context, by the end of 2021, the first cryptocurrency may rise in price to $ 96 355 “, – experts noted.

Historical dynamics of BTC / USD in the fourth quarter by years. Data: Kraken.

Experts warned that November, as a rule, is volatile and brings the greatest profit by the end of the month.

Volatility and dynamics of BTC / USD by months. Data: Kraken.



The experts noted that before the signal for the formation of a mid-term top was the price reaching the upper limit of the Bollinger Bands (with 4.5 standard deviations) and the increase in the relative strength index (RSI) to 96%.

At the end of October, these conditions were not met. The first indicator rose to $ 112,000, while the second rose only to 71.7%.

Monthly dynamics of BTC / USD, Bollinger bands and RSI. Data: Kraken.

Recall that the indicator based on the Stock-to-Flow model indicated the potential for the continuation of the Bitcoin rally.

