Kristen Stewart repeats the images of Princess Diana even in everyday life

The season of awards has not yet begun, but Kristen Stewart’s makeover in Spencer: The Secret of Princess Diana is already causing widespread delight. At first glance, the Hollywood image of the actress and the personality of the princess seem to be complete opposites. Nevertheless, they have several points of contact in the fashion world: they are both fans of the House of Chanel and know how to surprise even with their everyday looks. Perhaps this is the secret of Stewart’s amazing transformation in the first frames. And it seems that during the filming, her style managed to synchronize with the fashion heritage of the Princess of Wales. For example, the other day Kristen went to the shooting of the Today show in New York and put on one of Diana’s favorite things – bicycles.

Remember how Diana helped popularize sportswear in the mid-1990s? The paparazzi regularly waited for her after morning workouts at the London club Chelsea Harbor: then the princess’s outfits became a real statement. Diana paired varsity sweatshirts with Gucci bags, sunglasses and bicycles. This fusion of sporty style and major league accessories made her the style icon of her time. Today, leggings cannot surprise anyone, even at official events, and such stars as Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez take their Birkin bags with them to the fitness center.

Princess Diana, 1990s

Stewart’s outfit on the Today show followed the same tradition. Choosing a black jacket from the Chanel resort 2022 collection, cycling shorts, a white tank top and low-top Nike Dunks sneakers, she blended classics with affordable clothes. Kristen and her stylist Tara Swennen are known for their love of casual style, but this look definitively confirmed that the new role had an impact not only on her career, but also on her wardrobe.

We suggest you take this fashionable trick into your arsenal: wear a statement jacket with leggings or bicycles, and complement the look with sneakers. Yes, last month we already saw this Rihanna tandem at the grocery store. This is the very case when you need to be in time for training by 8:00, and by 12:00 be in business negotiations.

