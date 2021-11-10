Leonardo DiCaprio went into sectarianism – News

The film “Jim Jones” will be based on real events that took place in the period from the mid-50s to the end of the 70s of the last century. Jim Jones in 1955 organized the totalitarian sect “Temple of the Nations”, made it an isolated community and began to promote Christian socialism. And by 1970, the main ideologist of the movement went against Christianity in its traditional form and even risked calling himself a god. Since then, new people have periodically come to the settlement of Johnstown, where the community members lived, who dreamed of joining the “Temple of the Nations”.

But the sect gained worldwide popularity in 1978, when an official delegation arrived in the settlement in the company of police officers, who received information about the violation of human rights. Members of the sect began a firefight with representatives of the police, and then a mass suicide occurred in the community, as a result of which 918 members of the sect, including about 300 children, voluntarily died. Leader Jones himself was killed in the conflict. This was followed by an investigation, litigation, which revealed financial scams and problems of the community. As a result, at the end of 1978, the community’s lawyer declared bankruptcy of the movement, it was disbanded, and in 1979 the US authorities officially banned the “Temple of the Nations” as a destructive cult.

Today, Leonardo DiCaprio is in the final negotiations about his participation in the filming of the film, dreaming not only to play the role of Jones, but also to act as a film producer, according to DeadLine. Scott Rosenberg, known to viewers for the fantastic thriller Venom, is working on the script for the history of the “Temple of the Nations”.