Leonardo DiCaprio will become the leader of a religious sect

Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio will play the role of Jim Jones, an American preacher, founder and leader of the destructive “Temple of the Nations” sect. The Hollywood Reporter writes about it.

It is known that now the 46-year-old artist is participating in the final negotiations for a future film from the MGM film company. DiCaprio will also produce the tape alongside Jennifer Davisson. The screenplay will be written by Scott Rosenberg, who has worked on films such as Venom and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

The religious cult “Temple of the Nations” appeared in 1955 and preached the so-called “Christian socialism”. Towards the 1970s, Jones rejected traditional Christianity and declared himself a god. Jones was responsible for one of the largest mass suicides, committed by over 900 followers of his sect on November 18, 1978.

