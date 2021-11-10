Lightning Strike and Kidnapping in South Africa: Dangerous Adventures on the Set

We are all accustomed to the exciting plots of Hollywood blockbusters, but sometimes no less amazing and dangerous adventures happen during the filming of films. Buzzfeed has collected several of these stories – we have selected the most interesting ones for you. On the set of The Grinch Stole Christmas, a CIA specialist worked with Jim Carrey to train agents to cope with torture. The fact is that the actor had to go through a painful transformation into the main character of the film every day. “It was like being buried alive every day during the makeup,” recalled Jim Carrey on The Graham Norton Show. – On the first day of filming, I went back to my trailer and said [режиссеру] Ron Howard that I can’t play in this movie. “

During the filming of the movie Star Wars. Episode IV: A New Hope “in Tunisia, near the Libyan border, a sand crawler was parked. The Libyan government mistook him for a combat vehicle and almost declared martial law, but then learned that it was just a props.

Isla Fisher almost drowned in one of the scenes of the thriller “The Illusion of Deception”, showing the trick of freeing from the handcuffs in the aquarium. Her suit caught on the chain, and the actress was not immediately able to emerge. “Everyone thought it was such a natural game, but in reality I was fighting for my life and trying to get the attention of my colleagues,” Fischer said.

Still from the film “The Illusion of Deception”

On the last night, the cast and crew of the Titanic were poisoned with shellfish soup with the addition of phencyclidine (also called angel dust). This drug causes hallucinations and impaired coordination of movements. As a result, about 80 people were injured, many of them were hospitalized. According to Marilyn McAvoy, assistant production designer, there is still no official version, but there were rumors among team members that it was done by the chef, who was fired the day before.

Benedict Cumberbatch told The Hollywood Reporter how he and his friends were kidnapped in South Africa on the set of To the End of the World. They were returning to the site from the city, but on the way they had a flat tire. Armed bandits drove up to them and started shouting: “On the ground, hands behind your head! Where is your money? Where are the drugs? ” The actor admitted that he experienced extreme stress and an adrenaline rush. Then the criminals tied up Cumberbatch and his fellow travelers and took them with them. However, the car soon stopped and they were simply thrown to the ground in the wilderness.

Shot from the series “To the End of the World”

During the filming of one of the scenes in The Passion of Christ, the leading actor James Caviezel was struck by a lightning strike. “About four seconds before it happened, everything was quiet, and then it seemed to me that someone had slapped my ears,” he said.

Scene from the film “The Passion of the Christ”

Peter Mayhew, who played Chewbacca in Star Wars. Episode VI: Return of the Jedi “, accompanied by crew members in bright vests on the set. This was necessary so that the locals would not mistake the actor for Bigfoot and shoot him. He was not advised to leave the set in a suit.

Michael Imperioli cut his hand on a broken glass on the set of Goodfellas. With severe bleeding, he was taken to the hospital, where there was a slight embarrassment. Doctors took him to the intensive care unit, thinking that he had bullet wounds to the chest, but it was makeup. As a result, the actor was returned back to the waiting room to wait for a free medic, leaving him there with a bleeding hand.