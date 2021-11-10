Lily-Rose Depp spoke about her parents and her future acting career

22-year-old Lily-Rose Depp, daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, became the heroine of the shooting in Interview magazine. Lily-Rose spoke about her acting career and the influence of the star surname on her. By the way, the girl was interviewed by Keira Knightley, with whom they starred in the movie “Silent Night”.

Lily-Rose Depp (Photo: Julien M. Hekimian / Getty Images For Chanel)

Despite a successful modeling career (at 20 she became an ambassador for Chanel), now the girl is trying herself in films – this year she starred in 4 projects! Depp spoke about the influence of the star surname on her career. “At times like these, I had to remind myself that we are all different people. I am not an actor like my dad or my mom, I am a separate person. Therefore, every time in such moments, I had to think that, obviously, you are an extension of your family in the sense that it has greatly contributed to who you are, but this does not mean that you cannot become an independent creator or that your art itself is not valuable, ”admitted Lily-Rose.

Johnny Depp and Lily-Rose Depp

Note that the girl does not have a specialized education, but now she is trying to fill this gap. “I started visiting a performing arts coach in New York, she’s amazing. She taught me how to work with instincts and improve them with really useful and creative tricks. Every time I go out after training, I feel like I was in therapy, because I feel emotionally and creatively alive, “- shared Depp.

Recall that her parents were together from 1998 to 2012 and broke up peacefully. Lily-Rose and John Christopher were born in this marriage. By the way, last year Vanessa Paradis defended Johnny Depp in their scandal with Amber Heard.