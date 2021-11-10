Matt Damon and Ben Affleck: We have a hundred films for two and forty years of friendship!

In The Last Duel, Affleck (far left) and Damon (right) reincarnated as medieval knights. Photo: Still from the film

Damon and Affleck not only starred in the historical saga of Ridley Scott, but also wrote a script for it. The story of friendship and then enmity between two French knights (Matt Damon and Adam Driver) is based on real events and, which is unusual for this genre, has a woman as its central character. The wife of Damon’s character played by Jody Comer (Killing Eve) internally disagrees with the prevailing opinion at the time that a woman is just a piece of furniture belonging to a man. The screenwriter and actor supports her in this opinion. Ben Affleck:

– I am a feminist because I believe in equality between men and women. Which is obvious. Of course, this does not mean that I consider myself entitled to lecture on what it means to be a woman – that would be ridiculous! But I identify myself with the heroine of “The Last Duel” – this is an amazing, outstanding personality: she faces a serious challenge and finds the moral strength and courage to deny the norms of her time, insist on her rights, on a fair attitude towards herself, which exposes herself to a great risk. It’s very touching and very heroic!

Matt Damon:

– Everything we are talking about happened in reality. But we tried to look more broadly at the whole system in which a woman is constantly being humiliated and abused. Literally from her very birth.

“We love and appreciate each other”

– You have been inseparable for so many years. What binds you so tightly?

Ben Affleck:

– We love and appreciate each other! We have real friendships: as with all people, friendship for actors is one of the most important things in life. The joy of working on this film was that we were with Matt and together with people whom we not only respect, but also love. When this happens, it is pure happiness. And all this can be seen in our picture!

Matt Damon:

– As a screenwriter, I left the set with a great feeling: it’s hard to imagine better artists for the roles that we wrote than Adam Driver and Jody Comer. This unique feeling is familiar to us from working with Robin Williams and other actors on Good Will Hunting, also directed by Ben and I. All of these actors do much better than the lines you wrote for them!

In 1997, the film “Good Will Hunting” was released, for which the friends received an Oscar. Photo: Still from the movie “Good Will Hunting”, 1997

– You did not act together, it seems, from the movie “Dogma”. What is the reason?

Matt Damon:

– Almost 25 years ago I starred in the film Benefactor by Francis Ford Coppola – it was an amazing experience, still one of the most important in my life. At the end of the work, I thanked him and said that I hope someday we will do something else together. Coppola looked at me and said very honestly: “I hope so too!” It was then that I realized that even such outstanding personalities have to take into account the attendant circumstances – you can unite on something that seems right, but it is impossible to plan it in advance.

Ben and I both felt intuitively that The Final Duel was the kind of story we could write and play together. Because in most cases the stories that were offered to us were not conducive to teamwork. Although we have always been on the periphery of each other’s professional life. We have been together as friends for 40 years! And when Ben directs a film, I always read the script, watch the footage, talk to him about all this – in general, I’m involved in his creative process. But the opportunity to really work together is just now.

How has your creative process changed since Good Will Hunting?

Ben Affleck:

– The process has changed because we have become different. Now we probably have a hundred films for two. Matt has starred with some of the best directors in the business today, and I can’t even complain. Well, then in this picture we had a third co-author, Nicole Holofsiner, who kept us tight-lipped, demanding that each character have iron psychological motivations – this was also very useful!

Matt has been married to Argentinean Luciana Barroso for 16 years. The couple have three children. Photo: in YU / Global Look Press

“Take a knife and open his hair.”

– How difficult was it to write the historical script? You haven’t done that before.

Ben Affleck:

– Yes, it was pretty scary. We wanted it to be as authentic as possible. But for this, the characters had to speak not only in French, but in medieval French, which even modern French do not understand. Therefore, we had to find some kind of compromise – to make the film look realistic, but at the same time be available to the modern audience. It is very difficult, but we were helped by the book by Eric Jager, which formed the basis of the script. We took a lot from there, and these are real texts of that time. But sometimes you just had to beat yourself on the hands – the characters’ speech was too modern, even contained abbreviations, which, of course, could not be.

– Your characters wear strange hairstyles in the film, to put it mildly. Did you agree to them right away?

Ben Affleck:

– Ridley Scott is a very meticulous and visual director. For example, you can say that the idea of ​​monarchy is embodied to a certain extent in my character’s hairstyle, and so is his Scandinavian origin. In addition, Ridley wanted my character to be somewhat similar to Max von Sydow in the roles he played in the 1960s.

Matt Damon:

– And my character is a guy who does not get out of the war.

War is all that he likes, all that he wants to do. Such one will not sweat for a long time about the hairstyle, he will just take a knife and open his hair on the sides. So he actually walks.

Ben Affleck:

– In general, when you work with such a powerful director as Ridley Scott, your business as an actor is just to listen to him. Which is what we did.

Traveling with daughter

– We are now talking at the Venice Festival, where there is hope for the revival of the world film industry (the actors gave an interview at the festival premiere of The Last Duel. – Ed.).

Ben Affleck:

– The world is opening up, and one of the main impressions is my recent summer trip with my daughter to Paris. This is one of the best memories of my life. My daughter translated from French for me, we went with her to museums and restaurants, she ordered food for us. It was an amazing experience, as was the opportunity to work with Matt on the script and on set. And, of course, the very opportunity to show the result of our work to the world is an incredible gift.

PRIVATE BUSSINESS

Matt DAMON was born on October 8, 1970 in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the son of a tax inspector and college professor. Parents divorced when Matt was 2 years old. He studied at Harvard, but preferred a cinematic career to a scientific career. He made his film debut at the age of 18 in the film “Mystic Pizza”, where he uttered one phrase, something like “Served to eat.” In 1997, together with Ben Affleck, he wrote the script for the film Good Will Hunting, for which his friends were awarded an Oscar.

PRIVATE BUSSINESS

Ben AFFLEK was born on August 15, 1972 in California but raised in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Since childhood, I wanted to become an actor, starred in commercials and on TV. Then he met Matt Damon – together they took acting lessons. In addition to an Oscar for the script for Good Will Hunting, he also won an Oscar for his directed and produced film Operation Argo.

One of the loudest social news is Ben’s reunion with his ex-fiancee Jennifer Lopez. Photo: Gian Mattia D’ALBERTO / Global Look Press

The gossip hero Affleck, named by People magazine as the sexiest man alive today, became thanks to his affair with Jennifer Lopez. He was also married to actress Jennifer Garner.

Damon’s 5 best films

Saving Private Ryan (1998)

“The Talented Mr. Ripley” (1999)

Ocean’s 11 (2001)

The Bourne Supremacy (2004)

The Martian (2015)

Affleck’s 5 best films

Good Will Hunting (1997)

Armageddon (1998)

Pearl Harbor (2001)

Operation Argo (2013)

“Gone Girl” (2014)

