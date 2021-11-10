Matter Labs startup with Ukrainian founder raised $ 50 million

It became known that the startup Matter Labs, founded by Ukrainian Aleksey Glukhovsky, attracted investments as part of the series B funding round. The round was led by Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Placeholder, Dragonfly, Blockchain.com, Crypto.com and 1kx and other investors also participated. In total – about 70 participants.

TechCrunch reported that the startup plans to fund the growth of Matter Labs, including the expansion of the startup’s scientific and engineering teams.

Now the startup is recruiting teams in Kiev and Berlin, there are a dozen open vacancies.

Matter Labs was founded in 2019. The founders are Ukrainian Alexei Glukhovsky and a native of Russia, who emigrated to Europe and then Canada, Alexander Vlasov.

Matter Labs is developing a scaling protocol for the Ethereum blockchain that reduces traffic on the Ethereum central blockchain by shifting the heavy lifting of transaction processing onto efficient secondary chains that write transaction packet data to the main Ethereum network. This solution allows developers to take advantage of faster and cheaper transactions without losing the security of the Ethereum ecosystem.