Matvienko allowed new measures to be taken to combat coronavirus | News | News

Speaker of the Federation Council Valentina Matvienko said on November 10 that she did not rule out the possibility of taking new measures at the federal level due to the difficult situation with the coronavirus.

“The situation with the covid continues to be difficult, and, of course, it’s too early to relax and there is nothing to clap your hands with. We must continue to strictly observe the sanitary and epidemiological requirements, ”the parliamentarian said during her conversation with reporters.

According to her, it is necessary to continue vaccination in order to reach at least 80% of those vaccinated and to ensure national immunity.

The senator added that stricter measures may affect certain categories of citizens.

Earlier that day, Alexander Gorelov, Deputy Director for Research of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor, Chairman of the National Scientific Society of Infectious Diseases, Corresponding Member of the Russian Academy of Sciences, said that the introduction of non-working days had a positive effect. According to him, the chains of COVID-19 diseases were broken.

Non-working days were announced in Russia for the period from October 30 to November 7. At the same time, the regions were given the right, if necessary, to introduce non-working days from October 23 and extend them after the specified period.

Since November 8, a number of regions have extended the restrictions, in particular the Novgorod, Kursk, Smolensk, Tomsk, Chelyabinsk regions. In addition, a QR code system has been introduced in many constituent entities of the Russian Federation.

The head of the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation, Mikhail Murashko, said on November 9 that 62 million Russians were vaccinated with the first component of the coronavirus vaccine. According to him, now more than 90 thousand vaccination points, including mobile teams, are functioning in the country.

Against the background of a worsening epidemiological situation, the Russian authorities are urging citizens to get vaccinated in order to protect their health and take care of their loved ones. Citizens are vaccinated for free. Five vaccines against coronavirus have been registered in the country: Sputnik V, which became the first vaccine against COVID-19 in the Russian Federation and the world, as well as Sputnik Light, EpiVacCorona, EpiVacCorona-N and KoviVak.

