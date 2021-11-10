Meet Una Paige Heard! Johnny Depp’s ex-wife showed a video with her daughter

Una Paige Heard was born three months ago. She was given birth by a surrogate mother.

Almost three months after the birth of her daughter, Hollywood actress Amber Heard finally showed baby Una Paige to the general public in a video posted on her Instagram page.

Read the best materials of the section on the page “Focus. Lifestyle” in Facebook

In the footage, a celebrity is holding a baby in her arms and drinking a green smoothie, sitting at a table in the kitchen filled with vegetables and fruits.

“You can get a girl out of LA, but you can’t get LA out of her,” Johnny Depp’s ex-wife signed the video.

The girl was born on April 8. She was given birth by a surrogate mother. Hurd wrote about the replenishment in her family almost two months later, in early July, sharing a picture of her with a newborn.

According to the actress, the daughter, named by Paige after the actress’s mother, was “the beginning of the rest of her life.” The name Una is of Scottish origin and means “pure and holy”.

Una Paige was born almost five years after Heard divorced Johnny Depp. The couple tied the knot in 2015 and the actor said that he wants a lot of children from Amber. However, the doctors warned the woman that she would not be able to bear the child.

Two years later, the marriage of celebrities broke up, turning into a huge scandal. Amber accused Johnny of domestic violence. Due to high-profile litigation, he suffered serious career and reputation losses. Despite the lost trials, he recently announced that he has strong evidence of lies on the part of the ex-wife, and intends to continue the fight.