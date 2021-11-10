Megan Fox and Coulson Baker are resting in Greece: new photos

Coulson Baker and Megan Fox

The other day 35-year-old Megan Fox and her 31-year-old lover Colson Baker, better known by the creative pseudonym Machine Gun Kelly, went on a romantic trip to Greece. Even on the weekend, the lovers got into the lenses of reporters, but these pictures became available only now.

In the photo, Megan and Coulson, holding hands tightly, stroll through the evening Santorini. On the promenade along the coastline, Fox walked out in a relaxed outfit: she was wearing a black T-shirt, brown loose-fitting trousers, a pink baseball cap, sneakers and a Louis Vuitton shoulder bag. Her boyfriend Coulson was dressed in a similar style.

First, the couple at a leisurely pace surveyed the surroundings, and then sat down to eat on the veranda of a local cafe. There, the lovers enjoyed aromatic coffee and did not hide tender feelings for each other, periodically exchanging kisses.

Recall that Megan Fox and Colson Baker began dating last spring. The couple was first spotted together shortly after the actress broke up with Brian Austin Green: they had been married for 10 years, and during this time they had three sons. It was rumored that it was Colson who caused the breakup of the spouses, but Brian himself later said that Baker had nothing to do with this.

Last month, Meghan and Colson co-starred for the cover of UK’s GQ Style. In the video, timed to the release of the issue, they remembered how their first date went.

Our first date was epic. I picked you up in a rare Cadillac with a bouquet of thousands of roses. We ate sushi and kissed for the first time

– said Coulson.

On our first date, we literally breathed each other,

– added Megan.

In the same interview, Coulson and Megan admitted that both suffer from mental health problems. Perhaps it was this circumstance that brought the actress and the rapper closer together. Now they support each other and learn to live with these problems.