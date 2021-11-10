Merkel asked Putin to help resolve the migration crisis on the Belarusian-Polish border

German Chancellor Angela Merkel in a telephone conversation asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to help resolve the migration crisis on the Belarusian-Polish border. This was reported on its official website.

The communique says that the German politician called Putin to discuss the situation with migrants breaking through to Poland. She called the use of migrants as a tool against the European Union “inhuman” and asked the president to influence the regime in Minsk.

The Kremlin press service said that Putin proposed organizing direct negotiations between representatives of the EU and the regime of Alexander Lukashenko. The latter is not recognized by the EU countries as a legitimate Belarusian president after the elections in the republic in August 2020. Both sides did not report any agreements during the conversation.

The migration crisis on the Belarusian border with the EU countries began in 2021 after Alexander Lukashenko promised to loosen control over the border. “We stopped drugs and migrants – now you’ll eat and catch them yourself,” he said, speaking in front of parliament, commenting on the pressure of Western countries on Minsk because of the non-recognition of the presidential election results and rejection of the brutal persecution of the opposition in the country.

Numerous investigations confirm that companies associated with the Belarusian authorities specially organized the arrival of Iraqi and Syrian residents to Minsk, so that they would then try to get into the European Union. In November, the situation escalated, columns of migrants without a Schengen visa tried several times to break into Poland, resisting the border guards and the military.

Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki at an extraordinary session of the Seim on November 9 said that the situation is personally supervised by President Putin. Minsk does not officially recognize responsibility for the crisis, Moscow denies it.