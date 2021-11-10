Merkel asked Putin to influence the “regime in Minsk” because of refugees :: Politics :: RBK

Kremlin accuses Poland of irresponsibility amid migration crisis



Putin proposed “to establish a discussion of the problems that have arisen in direct contacts of representatives of the EU member states with Minsk.” At the end of the message it is said that Putin and Merkel “agreed to continue the conversation on this topic.”

Read on RBC Pro

Earlier, the Kremlin called the statement of Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, who blamed Russia for what was happening on the border with Belarus, as irresponsible. Moravetsky said that behind the Belarusian authorities is Vladimir Putin, “who seeks to recreate the Russian Empire.”

“We consider it absolutely irresponsible and unacceptable that the Polish Prime Minister says that Russia is responsible for this situation. This is an absolutely irresponsible and unacceptable statement, ”said Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov.

Poland allowed the complete closure of the border with Belarus



The Polish authorities have warned that they may completely close the border with Belarus due to the crisis with migrants, which has arisen in recent days. Government spokesman Piotr Müller commented on the information in the Polish media that Warsaw is considering the most radical scenario of combating the penetration of refugees into its territory – the closure of the border, the complete cessation of trade and a ban on the movement of people between Poland and Belarus.

Mueller said that such an option is indeed being considered. “Now we are sending information to Minsk via diplomatic and official channels that this option is possible if the Belarusian authorities do not stop the hybrid war on the border. Unfortunately, we have not received any answers on this matter, ”stated Müller.

On the border of Belarus and Poland, migrants, mostly Kurds, set up camp and on the night of November 10, two groups of migrants broke through the border. Later, the Polish authorities reported that those who had broken through the border into Poland had been detained. The Polish Ministry of Defense noted that if two days ago there was one large group of migrants near the border point of Kuznica at the border of the country, now border guards have to confront small groups of refugees who are trying to cross the border in different places.