Merkel reveals details of a telephone conversation with Putin

https://ria.ru/20211110/merkel-1758473049.html

And about. German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who called Vladimir Putin today to discuss the migration crisis on the border of Belarus with the EU countries, RIA Novosti reported, 11/10/2021

BERLIN, November 10 – RIA Novosti. And about. German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who called Vladimir Putin today to discuss the migration crisis on the border of Belarus with the European Union, gave the details of this conversation. Chancellor stressed that the solution to the problem of migrants should be “humane”. She also thanked the countries “that care about protecting the external borders of the EU – this is Lithuania, Latvia and Poland.” The conversation between Merkel and Putin took place on Wednesday morning. As the official representative of the German government Steffen Seibert said, answering the question why the acting. The chancellor did not contact the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko directly, Minsk has not responded to Berlin’s requests for direct contact since the presidential elections in Belarus. He added that, according to the German side, “the Russian leadership has significant influence in Minsk and on the Lukashenka regime,” therefore, “a conversation with Putin is a conversation with someone who will be heard in Minsk.” In addition, according to Bloomberg, Putin and Merkel may have another telephone conversation on this topic before the end of the day. Press secretary of the Russian leader Dmitry Peskov, when asked by RIA Novosti to comment on this message, replied that in a previous conversation the leaders agreed to continue contacts. Africa on the border with Belarus. In particular, according to the latest data, more than 30 thousand people illegally tried to enter Poland. Lukashenka noted that because of the Western sanctions, Minsk has “neither the money nor the strength” to restrain the flow of people. The Balts blame Belarusians for creating the migration crisis, Minsk denies all charges. On Monday, several thousand migrants in Belarus, including women and children, moved towards the Polish border. Once in front of the fence, they tried to explain that they had left their countries because of the danger to their lives. The Polish security forces did not let them through, periodically using tear gas. Refugees have set up camp and continue to make efforts to overcome obstacles in Warsaw, which has been described as the largest attempted mass invasion of state territory in Polish history. Poland and Lithuania introduced a state of emergency on the borders with Belarus and pulled troops there.

