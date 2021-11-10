Mikheil Saakashvili did not go to court – Mir – Kommersant

The trial of Mikheil Saakashvili in one of the three criminal cases, on which a verdict has not yet been passed, will be held behind closed doors and without his presence in the courtroom. The authorities fear that once the former president is outside the walls of the well-guarded Gldani prison, supporters may take him away from the guards.

The fact that Mikheil Saakashvili, despite his passionate desire to appear before the public, will not be able to attend the courtroom of the Tbilisi City Court, became known on Wednesday morning after the statement of the Department of Corrections of the Ministry of Justice of Georgia. Referring to the information of the State Security Service (SGB) about the opposition’s plans to block streets with cars along the route of transporting the defendant to the court, the Department stated that under these conditions “it is not able to escort Mikhail Saakashvili” to the courthouse located in the suburb of Tbilisi.

As a compromise, the prosecutor’s office offered the defense of the former president to include him from prison by video link, but Mikheil Saakashvili rejected this option.

On the eve, he said that he considered it necessary “to appeal directly to the Georgian people.”

His associates immediately gave their interpretation of the department’s refusal to escort the defendant. “They are terrified of our leader, they are terrified that he will be able to convey his truth to the people,” Khatia Dekanoidze, a member of parliament from the United National Movement (UNM) party, who recently held the post of head of the National Police of Ukraine, told Kommersant.

It was really restless around the building of the city court – several thousand of Saakashvili’s supporters gathered there. They chanted “Misha! Misha! ” and for some reason they showed posters insulting Russian President Vladimir Putin. Demonstrators called Mikhail Saakashvili “a personal prisoner of Putin and his Georgian servant, billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili.”

Meanwhile, the ex-president of Georgia has received predictable support from Western human rights organizations. Amnesty International in a special statement called everything that is happening around Mikheil Saakashvili and his trial “clear political revenge.” The court session was attended by representatives of the US Embassy and other Western countries.

After a heated discussion between the defense and prosecutors on the issue of bringing the defendant to court, the panel of judges postponed the meeting until November 29.

The lawyer of ex-president Bek Basilai, speaking to the journalists, warned that by that time Mikhail Saakashvili, who was continuing his “death strike”, “might not be among the living”.

The trial on Wednesday, the first in the criminal case of the brutal dispersal of an opposition rally by Georgian Interior Ministry special forces on November 7, 2007, as well as the pogrom that took place on the same day at the opposition TV company Imedi, and the subsequent seizure of the TV company from its owner, a businessman Badri Patarkatsishvili. Mr. Patarkatsishvili was considered one of the main political opponents of the then president.

After the events of November 7, Prosecutor General Zurab Adeishvili (who recently received Ukrainian citizenship) opened a criminal case against the businessman for attempting a coup d’etat. Badri Patarkatsishvili died suddenly in London on February 12, 2008. All these years, his family demanded that Mikhail Saakashvili and his closest circle be brought to justice.

George Dvali, Tbilisi