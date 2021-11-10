Moderna and the US government argued about the inventors of the vaccine :: Society :: RBC

The manufacturer of the vaccine insists that scientists from government agencies were not involved in the invention of its main component. The Moderna vaccine was developed in collaboration with the US government agency

Photo: Lukas Schulze / Getty Images



In the United States, a patent dispute has been going on for over a year between Moderna, which produces its own COVID vaccine, and an agency of the US Department of Health, according to The New York Times. The price of the issue is millions of dollars in royalties, which may not fall into the country’s budget. In the future, there is a lawsuit between the government and the company.

According to the publication, the coronavirus vaccine is the fruit of a four-year collaboration between the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and Moderna. However, the patent application does not list the three NIH scientists, only Moderna employees. It was these NIH scientists who worked with Moderna to develop a key component of the vaccine – the genetic sequence that triggers the immune response. Their names should appear on the main patent application, according to the NIH.

Moderna disagrees. In its application to the United States Patent Office, the company wrote that it “reached a good faith conclusion that these persons were not co-inventors” of the component in question. Only Moderna employees are listed as sole inventors.

FT reports EU price hike for Moderna and Pfizer vaccines



The newspaper notes that the controversy is about much more than scientific accolades. If the three agency scientists are listed in the patent, along with Moderna employees, the federal government will have more influence over the choice of vaccine companies and over the provision of access to the vaccine to other countries. The government will also receive an almost unlimited right to license technology, which could bring millions to the federal coffers.