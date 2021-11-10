Moderna argues with federal institute over who invented the vaccine

The American National Institutes of Health and biopharmaceutical company Moderna are in conflict over who is the inventor of the key component of the company’s COVID-19 vaccine. The future of this vaccine may depend on the outcome of this conflict, according to the New York Times.

In its patent application, which has not yet been submitted to the Federal Patent Office, Moderna mentions several of its collaborators as inventors. The Institute of Public Health insists on the inclusion of three scientists from the institute, who, together with the company’s specialists, have identified the so-called genetic sequence, which causes the necessary immune response in the body. The National Institutes of Health and Moderna have been collaborating for nearly four years to develop vaccines against coronavirus infections. After the detection of the new coronavirus at the end of 2019, they began to work together on a vaccine. The federal government has allocated about $ 1.5 billion for this project and more than $ 8 billion for the purchase of a vaccine that has not yet been created. This help was necessary for a young company, which at that time had no other sources of funding and not a single successfully created drug. The institute gave the company data on the gene identified by its scientists that produces the protein of the virus that causes COVID. Moderna insists that her researchers isolated the protein on their own.

Officials from the National Institutes of Health and Moderna confirmed to the newspaper that there was a dispute over the authorship of the discovery that led to the innovative vaccine. According to independent experts, the future of the vaccine may depend on the outcome of this dispute. If the health institute is recognized as co-inventors, it will have the right to license the vaccine for production in low-income countries where it can be sold at low prices. Critics have accused the company of having already earned $ 35 billion in vaccine supply contracts, shying away from selling vaccines to developing countries unable to buy the vaccine at high prices.