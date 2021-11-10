Monica Bellucci, Sophie Marceau, Halle Berry and other brightest girls in James Bond

James Bond’s girlfriend has long become something of a household name. Together with the agent, they have been riveting the attention of viewers to the screens for more than half a century, and all the actresses who received the coveted role of a girlfriend inevitably occupied lines in the ratings of the sexiest girls. In general, there are more than 50 girls on the account of James Bond in his various incarnations (this time Ana de Armas pulled out the lucky ticket), but we remember some of them especially strongly. On October 7, the 25th film in the series and the last for Daniel Craig, “007: No Time to Die,” comes out, remember the brightest of them!

Ursula Andress (Doctor No, 1962)

The first James Bond girl, whose role gave the Swiss actress the Golden Globe as the best debutante, the real popularity and the status of one of the sexiest girlfriends of the agent so far. Then her access to the beach in a white bikini from the sea was compared to Botticelli’s painting “The Birth of Venus.” And although for participation in the film she received only 10,000 dollars (724 thousand rubles at the modern exchange rate), but after her career she quickly went uphill: Ursula Andress starred in the musical “Fun in Acapulco” with Elvis Presley, the comedy “What’s New. kitty? ” with Woody Allen and “The Misadventures of a Chinese in China”, where she met Jean-Paul Belmondo, because of whom she later divorced her husband.

“Doctor No”

On her account, by the way, there is even work with the Soviet director Sergei Bondarchuk: in 1982 she played in his film “Red Bells”, and after that she starred only in minor television films, ending her career in 2005 with the film “Sermon to the Birds” …

Daniela Bianchi (From Russia with Love, 1963)

Even before the Bond film, Daniela Bianchi became famous as the silver medalist of the Miss Universe 1960 contest, but it was the role of Tatyana Romanova in From Russia with Love that became her hallmark. True, there were no high-profile works after the film on her account, mainly she starred in European cinema and last appeared on screens in 1968 in the Italian crime drama International Chess.

Barbara Bach (The Spy Who Loved Me, 1977)

At the age of 16, she left school to start a career in the modeling business, and she made the right decision, and one of her first jobs was the cover of Seventeen magazine. From America, Barbara Bach moved to Italy, married a businessman, and began working on television and acting in films (mostly low-budget Italian films), and then got a million-dollar chance and played Anna Amasova in the new Bond film.

“The Spy Who Loved Me”

True, already in 1985, her on-screen career was over, and she focused on the family: by that time, Barbara Bach had been married for four years to Ringo Starr, the former drummer of The Beatles.

Sophie Marceau (The World Is Not Enough, 1999)

The famous French actress became even before taking part in the James Bond film. She played in Crazy Love, Brave Heart, Beyond the Clouds and Anna Karenina (1997), so by the time The Whole World Is Not Enough was premiered, almost the whole world knew her. Later, Sophie Marceau even made her directorial debut (“Tell Me About Love”) and won an award at the Montreal Film Festival, and in 2005 she participated in the Cannes Film Festival as a member of the main competition jury.

Halle Berry (Die Another Day, 2002)

“Die but not now”

In the year of the release of the next part of the Bond film, Halle Berry just won the status of one of the sexiest actresses of all time, so it seems that special attention was riveted to her on the screen (also in a bikini!). By the time of filming, she had already managed to get an Oscar for her role in the Monster Ball and become a star in X-Men, and after Die Another Day, she continued her career on the screen and still appears in films: in 2019 starred, for example, in the third part of “John Wick” with Keanu Reeves.

Eva Green (Casino Royale, 2006)

Another star who was already listed in the list of actresses of the first magnitude for Bond. Her Hollywood debut was the historical epic Kingdom of Heaven (2005), and a year later she reappeared in a big movie as the legendary James Bond girlfriend Vesper Lind.

“Casino Royale”

Then Entertainment Weekly named her “the fourth best James Bond girl of all time”, and Eva Green herself received the Empire and BAFTA awards in the “Rising Star” nomination. She still delights the audience with loud characters: she has more than 70 works on her account, and in 2016, for example, Tim Burton’s “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children” came out.

Olga Kurylenko (Quantum of Solace, 2008)

“Quantum of Solace”

It was this role that brought world fame to the Ukrainian actress. Prior to that, she had modeling work in France (she moved there at the age of 16, having signed a contract with an agency in Paris) and low-budget French films, although some of them were worthy: for example, it was in the film almanac “Paris, I love you” 2006 she was noticed as an actress. After the Bond film, she appeared in the science fiction film Oblivion with Tom Cruise, the spy thriller The November Man with Pierce Brosnan, the historical drama The Water Seeker with Russell Crowe and many other high-profile projects.

Berenice Marlowe (007: Skyfall Coordinates, 2012)

“007: Skyfall” coordinates

Due to her specific appearance, they did not want to call her to the cinema for a long time, so Berenice Marlo worked as a model and played small roles in French films and TV shows. Luck smiled at her casting for the role of James Bond girlfriend in Los Angeles after three auditions, although after Skyfall she also had little impressive work: she appeared in “From 5 to 7. Time for Lovers” (2014), “Between us music “(2015) and” Imaginary reality “(2019).

Monica Bellucci (“007: Specter”, 2015)

It seems that the appearance of one of the most beautiful and sexiest actresses of our time in the role of a James Bond girl was only a matter of time. For the premiere of Spectra, Monica Bellucci was known as the star of Malena, The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolution, Irreversible, and at the same time as the face of Dolce & Gabbana, Cartier, Dior Beauty and the heroine of dozens of covers.

“007: Spectrum”

By the way, in Bond, she became the first mature woman in the history of the franchise to play the role of an agent’s girlfriend.

Lea Seydoux (“007: Spectrum”, 2015)

Along with Monica Bellucci, French actress Leia Seydoux had a chance to become James Bond’s new girlfriend in Spectrum. However, like her colleague, she was known before that: she had roles in Inglourious Basterds by Quentin Tarantino, Robin Hood by Ridley Scott, Midnight in Paris by Woody Allen, Mission Impossible: Phantom Protocol and Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival for participation in Adele’s Life. At this year’s Cannes, by the way, three films with her participation were presented at once: “French Gazette”, “France” and “The Story of My Wife”.