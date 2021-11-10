Murashko called the share of Russians vaccinated against COVID-19 :: Society :: RBC

Photo: Mikhail Grebenshchikov / RBC



In Russia, about 53% of people received the first coronavirus vaccine. This was announced by Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko, Interfax reports.

“To date, more than 62 million people have been vaccinated with the first component, or 53%. But we must remember that in connection with the spread of the new strain, revaccination is also required in order to ensure a high level of antibodies, ”said Murashko.

Earlier, the operational headquarters to combat the spread of COVID-19 published data on November 5, according to which the first component of one of the vaccines was used 60 million times. This number includes both primary and revaccination with the first component of Sputnik V, CoviVac, EpiVacCorona and Sputnik Light. At that time, 57.2 million people completed the course of vaccination with two-component vaccines or one-component vaccine “Sputnik Light”.

On November 6, the Minister of Health said that due to measures taken by the authorities to stimulate vaccination, including due to non-working days and mandatory vaccinations for certain groups of citizens, the number of people wishing to be vaccinated has increased four to five times.