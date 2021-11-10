Murashko named the number of regions with low reserves of medical oxygen :: Society :: RBC

The minister called the situation tense in cases where the supply of medical oxygen for the treatment of patients with COVID remained for two days

In 12 Russian regions, a tense situation has developed with the supply of medical oxygen, said Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko at a meeting of the State Duma Committee on Health Protection.

“The tense situation, where we predict the supply of oxygen up to two days, is 12 regions,” RIA Novosti quotes the minister. He assured that the situation is under control, since the ministry monitors oxygen supplies throughout the country on a daily basis.

According to him, 2,925 tons of medical oxygen are consumed in the country every day. Organizations of the Ministry of Defense, Roscosmos and large industrial enterprises have joined in the supply of oxygen to medical organizations, Murashko assured.

At the end of October, the press service of the Northern Fleet announced that it would transfer liquefied oxygen to healthcare institutions of the Komi Republic, the governor of which spoke about the problems with providing them with coronavirus hospitals. Earlier, the medical service of the fleet transferred the oxygen necessary for the treatment of a severe course of COVID to the Ministry of Health of the Arkhangelsk Region. More than 2 tons of liquefied gas at the Kipelovo airfield near Vologda were transferred to hospitals in the Kostroma region.

